Non-Meat Ingredients Market worth $46.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Non-Meat Ingredients Market by Ingredient (Binders, Extenders, Fillers, Coloring & Flavoring Agents, Salts & Preservatives), Type (Beef, Pork, Mutton, Poultry), Product, Source (plant, chemical, animal) & Region - Forecast to 2027", is estimated to be valued at USD 36.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Functional non-meat ingredients provide unique product effects and/or contribute in their own way to the uniqueness and enhanced properties of processed meat products. The product properties that result from adding non-meat ingredients are likely to be altered if these ingredients are reduced or eliminated. Most functional non-meat ingredients have more than one role in processed meat; minute changes in their quantities can alter the properties of the products, making them an essential part of most processed meats.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74113633

Meat processing plants prefer the usage of functional non-meat ingredients during processing

The intensive distribution of processed meat products has made them easily available to consumers. Their ease of use and hassle-free preparation have added to their growing popularity and demand. To satisfy the ever-increasing demand for processed meat products, processing plants are adopting various ways to increase production. One such method is the use of functional non-meat ingredients during meat processing. Meat processing plants are recognizing the importance of functional non-meat ingredients and their effects on end products. Functional non-meat ingredients such as binders, fillers, extenders, coloring agents, texturing agents, flavoring agents, preservatives, and salts are used to enhance the quality of processed meat products

Rising vegetarian and vegan population is a major factor limiting the market growth

The growing number of vegetarians and the vegan population is a limiting factor for non-meat ingredients. Veganism is growing in popularity and visibility, especially in countries like the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. People love meat products, and dietary changes can be challenging. Switching to a vegan diet is not always easy, given that cultural and socio-economic factors can affect plant-based food accessibility.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Non-Meat Ingredients Market"

220 – Tables

41 – Figures

234 – Pages

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=74113633

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 36.9% in 2021

In 2021, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the non-meat ingredients market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this region is attributed to the large-scale meat production and consumption of non-meat ingredients in meat products and various other food applications.

The key players in this market include Kerry Group (Ireland), Dow (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Wiberg GmbH (Austria), Essentia Protein Solutions (US), Advanced Food Systems (US), Ingredion (US), and ADM (US).

Related Reports:

Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Acidulant, Colors, Flavors, Enzymes, Emulsifiers, F&B Starter Culture, Preservatives, Functional Food Ingredients, Specialty Starches, Sugar Substitutes), Distribution Channel

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/speciality-food-ingredients-market-252775011.html

Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market by Category (Fruits and Vegetables), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Type (Concentrates, Pastes & Purees, NFC Juices, and Pieces & Powders), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fruit-vegetable-ingredients-market-109075059.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/functional-non-meat-ingredients-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/functional-non-meat-ingredients.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets