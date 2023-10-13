Nona Biosciences and INGENIA Therapeutics Enter into Collaboration Agreement

News provided by

Nona Biosciences

13 Oct, 2023, 11:26 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global pioneer of technology innovation and antibody discovery and development solutions, and INGENIA Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage biotech company with a breakthrough technology to restore defective blood vessels, announced today that they have entered into a collaboration agreement. By harnessing the immense expertise and resources of both companies, the collaboration aims to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics for immunological disorders with highly unmet needs.

Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences, said, "We've accumulated rich experience in immunological disorders, and by leveraging our proprietary Harbour Mice® HCAb technology, we will effectively empower INGENIA's innovative pipeline for the benefit of patients around the world."

Sangyeul Han, PhD, CEO of INGENIA Therapeutics, commented, "We're very pleased to partner with Nona Biosciences to advance INGENIA's pipeline. By utilizing Nona's strong research and development capabilities, we are confident to find new innovative solutions for multiple diseases."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovation and provides a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody discovery services range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, highly robust antibody screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® technology and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in a traditional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, and a heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® with highly robust antibody screening platforms, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com

About INGENIA Therapeutics

INGENIA is a privately held biotechnology company specializing in a proprietary microvasculature protection technology aimed at offering a means to rehabilitate and safeguard defective blood vessels against a spectrum of microvascular destabilizing factors, including VEGF, pro-inflammatory cytokines, and elevated blood glucose levels. This innovative technology possesses attributes such as anti-inflammatory, anti-leakage, and anti-angiogenic properties, thereby affording advanced therapeutic solutions across diverse vasculitis-related diseases. For more information, please visit: www.ingeniatx.com

SOURCE Nona Biosciences

Also from this source

Nona Biosciences Expands Antibody Discovery Collaboration with BeiGene

Nona Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, committed to cutting edge antibody technology innovation and provider of...

Nona Biosciences Announces Business Update of Collaboration on Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) with DualityBio

Nona Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, committed to cutting-edge antibody technology innovation and provider of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.