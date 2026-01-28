Nona Biosciences Co-founds Innovative Alliance for Translational Medicine in Immunological Diseases, Advancing a New IIT-Driven Ecosystem

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, as a core co-founder and co-organizer, Nona Biosciences participated in the launch of the "Innovative Alliance for Translational Medicine in Immunological Diseases" (the "Alliance") and attended its inauguration ceremony. The Alliance brings together stakeholders across industry, investment, research, and clinical practice to advance cutting-edge translational research and clinical exploration in immunological diseases, including investigator-initiated trials (IITs).

The Alliance was jointly founded by leading clinical experts, clinical pharmacologists, top-tier medical institutions, and biopharmaceutical enterprises in the field of immunological diseases. At the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Di Hong, CEO of Nona Biosciences, represented the industry and engaged in in-depth discussions with distinguished experts including Prof. Yuzhang Wu, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Prof. Zhanguo Li, and leaders from multiple medical institutions, focusing on accelerating breakthroughs in the treatment of immunological diseases.

IITs represent an important pathway for exploring new drug indications and therapeutic strategies and serve as a key driver of medical innovation. Over the next three years, the Alliance plans to advance 10–20 innovative therapeutic candidates to the proof-of-concept stage in clinical development. Through this platform, Nona Biosciences will gain earlier and deeper insights into unmet clinical needs and access to leading scientific research capabilities, ultimately accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

Dr. Di Hong, CEO of Nona Biosciences, stated, "We are honored to co-found this Alliance with leading experts and institutions in the field of immunological diseases in China. Nona Biosciences has long believed that open collaboration is essential to advancing medical innovation. Through the Alliance, we will more closely integrate cutting-edge biotechnological innovations with real-world clinical research challenges, particularly in early exploratory studies such as IITs. Together, we seek to build an efficient and forward-looking translational ecosystem that can help bring innovative therapies to patients worldwide more rapidly."

The launch of the "Innovative Alliance for Translational Medicine in Immunological Diseases" reflects Nona Biosciences' continued integration into China's immunology innovation ecosystem through strategic investment and platform-based collaboration. By aligning capital, technology, and clinical resources, Nona Biosciences is paving a more efficient pathway from scientific discovery to clinical validation.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovations and providing integrated solutions from discovery to early clinical development and Investigator-Initiated Trials (IITs).

Nona's proprietary Harbour Mice® technology platform generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. The HCAb Harbour Mice® is the world's first fully human HCAb transgenic mouse with clinical validation. This unique platform offers exceptional versatility for diverse applications using fully human VH single-domain antibodies as a plug-and-play system, including bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, CAR-T therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA-based therapeutics, and more.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, single-B cell screening technology, NonaCarFxTM (a direct CAR-function-based screening platform), Hu-mAtrIxTM (an AI-driven drug discovery platform), Modalities-on-DemandTM (a next-generation modalities solution), and end-to-end preclinical drug development services, Nona Biosciences is dedicated to driving the global invention of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

