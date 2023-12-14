Nona Biosciences Enters into a Global License Agreement with Pfizer for HBM9033, an MSLN-Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC)

  • Nona Biosciences will receive a total of up to $53 Million in upfront and near-term payments, with the potential for milestones of up to $1.05 billion plus royalties.
  • Pfizer partnership expands Nona's global network of collaborations, reinforcing its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology innovation to novel therapeutics development.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the global clinical development and commercialization of Nona Biosciences' MSLN-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), HBM9033.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nona Biosciences will receive a total of up to $53 million in upfront and near-term payments, with the potential for additional payments of up to $1.05 billion upon achieving certain development and commercial milestones. Nona Biosciences is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales ranging from high single digits to high teens.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Pfizer, a company that is committed to developing high-impact medicines for people living with cancer," said Jingsong Wang, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of Nona Biosciences. "This agreement represents a significant milestone in the advancement of our proprietary Harbour Mice® platform and the ADC ecosystem, affirming Nona's robust capabilities and expertise in antibody discovery and development. This partnership with Pfizer further enhances Nona's global network of collaborations through innovative models, thereby amplifying the scientific and commercial value of our technology platforms."

About HBM9033

HBM9033 is an ADC drug that specifically targets human MSLN, a tumor-associated antigen (TAA) upregulated in various solid tumors. The fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) in HBM9033 is derived from the Harbour Mice® platform and possesses well-tuned properties, exhibiting reduced binding to shedding MSLN (sMSLN) while maintaining strong binding and internalization to membrane-bound MSLN. The unique design of the mAb ensures superior potency and safety in various preclinical tumor models with differing MSLN expression levels, positioning HBM9033 as a potential globally best-in-class therapeutic option.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovation and provides a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody discovery services range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, highly robust antibody screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® technology and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in a traditional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, and a heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® with highly robust antibody screening platforms, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit www.nonabio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nona Biosciences

