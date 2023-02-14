Nonprofit Organizations with Focus on Maternal Health Can Apply for Sunshine Health's Community Connections Grants to Support Moms and Babies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health announced that Florida 501(c)(3) organizations that have programs supporting maternal health can apply for Community Connections Grants beginning Feb. 14, 2023.

"Sunshine Health is proud to offer grants supporting Florida's charitable organizations that are focused on maternal health," said Sunshine Health CEO Nathan Landsbaum. "With these grants, it is our goal to ensure mothers have a wide range of services and resources available to them - from prenatal care and support to baby supplies, such as car seats, formula and diapers. Sunshine Health is working to ensure safe pregnancies and healthy babies for every Florida family."

According to the March of Dimes, 1 in 9 babies born in Florida in 2021 were premature, and 1 in 11 babies were of low birthweight. Sunshine Health's Community Connections Grants are aimed at providing needed pre- and post-natal services to improve these outcomes in the state of Florida.

Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded in all 11 of Florida's Medicaid regions, with additional grants based on regional need awarded in Orlando, Jacksonville and Madison. To be eligible, nonprofits must have 501(c)(3) status in Florida. The application period opens Feb. 14 and continues until 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 26, 2023. Awards will be announced on or before March 20. To apply, visit https://www.sunshinehealth.com/content/dam/centene/Sunshine/pdfs/SH-Ext-CC-Invest-Grant-App.pdf

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

