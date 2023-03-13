Nonprofit Window Film Group Offers A Guide To Help Consumers Learn Ahead of Time What To Ask When Seeking the Professional Installation of Window Film

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's high tech window films may upgrade existing home windows to achieve better energy performance to help reduce carbon emissions and at the same time many products are nearly invisible once permanently installed on the window glass, but how do consumers know what to ask when seeking out professional installation?

With so many window films to select from to serve the specific requirements of the consumer and the particulars of their home, the nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA) has issued a free consumer guide that suggest questions to ask a professional window film dealer / installer company when getting in contact.

"A key mission of the IWFA is education and our new guide helps consumers learn ahead of time what to ask a professional window film dealer / installer business," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. "Once the consumer is in touch with a window film business they now have a great way to ask key questions so they may fully learn about the many benefits of window films and how they can provide a cost-effective solution," he added. The IWFA's free guide can be downloaded here.

Long-lasting and time-tested window films can be used to update existing windows so consumers can enjoy multiple enhanced benefits such as greater energy savings, increased comfort levels, protection from the sun's Ultraviolet (UV) radiation, less glare, and sometimes added safety in the event of glass breakage. In addition window films may be installed at about one-seventh the cost standard window replacements.

While the professional installation of window films may be achieved in only a matter of hours, they are complex products that meet rigorous product testing and have certified performance ratings, along with manufacturer-backed written warranties.

When considering window films for residential or commercial applications, contact a local window film professional. IWFA member businesses are found at www.iwfa.com/dealer-locator/.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and see more information on YouTube.

SOURCE International Window Film Association