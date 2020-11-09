Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nonwoven industrial membrane market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand from the food and beverage industry owing to the increasing use of membrane filtration technology for bottled water applications is expected to drive the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The spiral wound segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 36.7% in 2019 owing to its increasing application in wastewater treatment activities

The pharmaceutical industry registered the highest demand for the non-woven industrial membrane and contributed USD 378.3 million in 2019. The segment growth is estimated to be driven by the increasing adoption of filtration technology for water treatment application in the pharmaceutical industry

The food and beverage segment is anticipated to follow a significant growth and is estimated to reach USD 247.9 million by 2027, which can be attributed to increasing food and beverage production in emerging economies such as China and India

North America accounted for revenue of USD 415.6 million in 2019. The regional demand is led by the U.S owing to the presence of various manufacturing companies in the country coupled with strict government regulations in the region

Industry exhibits high competitive rivalry owing to increasing investments by key players to strengthen their product portfolio and following a competitive pricing pattern in the industry. With new players entering the market, the rivalry is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Read 105 page research report with ToC on "Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Module (Plate & Frame, Spiral Wound, Tubular), By Application (Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceutical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nonwoven-industrial-membrane-market

The market has observed an increasing inclination towards the use of industrial membranes from food and beverage companies. These companies prefer nonwoven industrial membranes due to their ability to improve the taste, salinity, and color of groundwater, municipal water, or surface water, which is expected to drive the product demand.

However, the market is projected to face a setback in the current year due to the COVID-19 outbreak in majority of the countries. The dampening manufacturing sector and trade disruptions between China and the US are a few major concerns that can negatively impact market growth.

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of multiple established firms in the market such as 3M, Toray Industries, Lyondell Inc, etc. These companies continue to invest heavily in their research and development activities and in technological advancements which keep the market highly competitive.

Grand View Research has segmented the nonwoven industrial membrane market on the basis of module, application, and region:

Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Module Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Plate & frame

Spiral wound

Hollow fiber

Tubular

Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Wastewater treatment

Food & beverage

Chemical & biochemical

Pharmaceutical

Others (mining & metal processing, paints & adhesives, etc.)

Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Glatfelter

DuPont

FITESA

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Johns Manville Corporation

TWE Group

Toray Industries

Freudenberg Group

3M Company

Company Asahi Kasai Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

ExxonMobil

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.