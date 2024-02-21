Noodles & Company Franchise Partner, Little Deep Pasta, Opens New Restaurant in Williston, North Dakota

Little Deep Pasta's Sixteenth Noodles & Company Location Opens in Williston, North Dakota on February 21

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual chain known for its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and value-centric culture opened a new location in Williston, North Dakota today which is owned and operated by its franchise partner, Little Deep Pasta, a subsidiary of restaurant management company Cultivate Solutions. This new restaurant is the sixteenth Noodles restaurant owned by Little Deep Pasta throughout the North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, and Nebraska regions.

"We are delighted to continue growing our franchise portfolio with Noodles & Company and bringing Noodles' globally inspired dishes and flavors to Williston," said Dustin Jensen, chief operating officer of Little Deep Pasta. "With this new opening, we are committed to nourishing and inspiring every guest with high-quality food and excellent service. We aim to make Noodles & Company a staple restaurant of the Williston community and look forward to welcoming new and familiar guests to our restaurant."

Williston Welcomes Noodles

Noodles & Company in Williston offers customization, value, freshness, and Uncommon Goodness to all guests. From its best-selling Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to the craveable Chicken Parmesan, chef-curated Salads, and premium Stuffed Pasta dishes the Noodles & Company menu has something for every lifestyle and dietary preference. This new location conveniently offers dine-in and delivery options for guests.

Noodles & Company in Williston is now hiring. The Noodles team is always looking to hire great talent to add to the Noodles & Company family. Along with fostering an environment of Uncommon Goodness, where all team members can show up as their most authentic selves, Noodles also offers industry-leading team member benefits.

Goodness Guaranteed in Williston

Noodles & Company of Williston is extending the Noodles Goodness Guarantee program to its newest location. Noodles encourages guests to step outside of their comfort zones and try something new on its menu with the promise that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

More with Noodles Rewards

Noodles & Company of Williston welcomes new and existing guests to get more out of their Noodles experience by becoming a Noodles Rewards member. Signing up for Noodles Rewards is free and easy via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. First-time rewards members who sign up will receive a free regular-sized entrée after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account. Guests can conveniently get their noodle fix via quick-pickup or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. Learn more at Noodles.com/rewards.

Noodles Franchise Expansion

"Over the last 30 years since Noodles & Company's inception, the brand has cultivated a substantial consumer base in the Midwest, so we are thrilled to witness the inauguration of a new restaurant in Williston North Dakota," said John Ramsay vice president of franchise sales at Noodles & Company. "The Little Deep Pasta team is a cherished franchise partner, and we are proud to see the group expand its franchise footprint with its newest Noodles restaurant opening."

Building on the momentum of this opening, the fast-casual brand continues to expand throughout the U.S. In 2024, Noodles & Company is focused on expanding its franchise presence in the southern region of the country and throughout the U.S. with a heightened focus on markets where it sees brand growth potential, such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Oklahoma.

To learn more about Noodles & Company visit www.noodles.com and for more information on franchising opportunities with Noodles, visit www.noodles.com/franchising.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR recently named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

