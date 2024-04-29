Noodles & Company Honors Educators by Unveiling an Uncommonly Delicious Catering Offer for Teacher Appreciation Week

There Is No Better Way to Express Gratitude to Teachers Than with Noodles

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the local heroes among us, Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally-inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, is proud to honor educators in anticipation of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6-10, 2024) with a special catering offer. While this holiday is just a weeklong, Noodles is extending its gratitude to educators now through May 17, offering $15 off catering orders with a minimum spend of $100 to all Noodles Rewards members. This offer serves as a delicious way to express appreciation to the extraordinary educators who make a difference every day by arranging a special lunch catered by Noodles & Company.

Noodles Catering is a perfect option for workplace events and spring gatherings. Noodles offers a catering option to fit every craving and satisfy any taste bud -- the only hard part is deciding which crowd-pleasing Noodles feast to choose. From start to finish, Noodles provides everything required to make any event a delicious success, even offering delivery or Quick Pick-up to simplify the process.

Noodles' catering menu includes several mouth-watering options like the savory Mac Bar, featuring a pan of ooey-gooey Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, two proteins options, a variety of toppings, and sauces. Additionally, the delicious Feed the Few and Feed the Many packages are inclusive of two delicious entrees, Caesar Salad, Cheesy Garlic Bread, and a choice of a beverage or a dessert tray.

"There is no better way to show appreciation and celebrate educators than by treating them to craveable comfort food with their favorite dish from Noodles & Company during Teacher Appreciation Week," said Liz Matakis, director of catering at Noodles & Company. "Our crave-worthy catering menu, coupled with this exciting exclusive deal, offers an exceptional opportunity to make educators feel valued and special."

Parents, school administrators, and educators alike can redeem this promotion by using the code THANKSTEACHERS during checkout. To access the discount, guests must log into their Noodles Rewards account, with a limit of one code used per member. This exclusive offer cannot be combined with other discounts and is only valid at participating Noodles locations. Rewards members will not want to miss out on this exclusive offer to make their next gathering memorable and uncommonly good with Noodles Catering.

Unlock More with Noodles Rewards

Not a member? Guests can sign up to join Noodles Rewards for free via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. Along with snagging this catering offer, upon signing up, new members receive a free regular entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees "always-on" rewards for members. Guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick pick up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location.

For more information about Noodles Rewards please visit www.noodles.com/rewards and for more information on Noodles catering visit www.noodles.com/catering.

Media Contact: Danielle Moore, [email protected]

