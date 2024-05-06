Noodles & Company’s Steak Stroganoff Sells Out at Record Speed; Here’s How to Enjoy It One More Time

The Fast-Casual Chain Sold More Than 110,000 Bowls of Steak Stroganoff During the First Two Weeks

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steak StroganOFF is still ON! Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally-inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, announced today that guests have completely sold out its best-selling LTO, Steak Stroganoff. On April 10, 2024, Noodles re-introduced Steak Stroganoff to its menu for a limited time, and in a few short weeks, the savored dish completely sold out at restaurants nationwide. More than 110,000 bowls of Steak Stroganoff were sold within the first two weeks of launch, making the dish one of Noodles' top-selling limited time offering in history. To deliver even more uncommon goodness and nostalgia to guests, Noodles is bringing Steak Stroganoff back in the next few weeks to give guests one last chance to try it before it's gone once again.*

Going, Going, Gone!

Noodles & Company is working hard to restock and ensure its guests can savor the goodness for a little while longer. In the coming weeks, Steak Stroganoff will make one last appearance, reaffirming Noodles' commitment to giving its beloved guests more of what they love. The coveted dish is made with satisfying and savory flavors by combining wavy egg noodles in a mushroom sherry cream sauce, fresh herbs, cracked pepper, and roasted mushrooms, topped with marinated steak, parmesan cheese, and Italian parsley.

"Steak Stroganoff fans have surpassed every expectation of demand and excitement for the LTO since we announced its return and made the dish available again," said Drew Madsen, chief executive officer at Noodles & Company. "Noodles & Company has never sold out of an LTO before the availability period expired, and we are encouraging fans to savor the rich and creamy flavors that have amassed a dedicated following, whether for the first time, or the last before it's gone once again."

Love At First Bite, Or It's On Us

All the goodness of Noodles' limited-time-only Steak Stroganoff is 100% guaranteed under its Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to step outside their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

More with Noodles Rewards

For even more Uncommon Goodness, guests can sign up to join Noodles Rewards for free via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. Upon signing up, new members receive a free regular entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees "always-on" rewards for members.

Rewards members and guests also have access to Noodles Catering, which is a great option for workplace events, family and friendly gatherings, and more. Guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick pick up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For more information, please visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/.

* Availability varies by location. Check with your local Noodles for more information.

