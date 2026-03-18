Noodles & Company Invites Guests to "Bowl Boldly" with the Return of Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté and Chili Garlic Ramen

Noodles continues to elevate its Asian Noodle Collection with bold flavor, craveable comfort, and unmatched variety

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) is inviting guests to Bowl Boldly with the continued evolution of its Asian Noodle Collection, welcoming back Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté alongside the return of fan-favorite Chili Garlic Ramen.

Noodles continues to elevate its Asian Noodle Collection with bold flavor, craveable comfort, and unmatched variety

For 30 years, Noodles has built its brand on mastering noodles from around the world, bringing globally inspired flavors to communities nationwide. From Japanese Pan Noodles and Pad Thai to heat-forward favorites, Noodles' Asian lineup reflects decades of culinary craft and a commitment to pushing what a bowl of noodles can be.

Now, Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté returns to the menu for a limited time, reintroduced with today's culinary standards and guest expectations in mind. The dish features tender rice noodles tossed in a creamy, spicy peanut sauce layered with crisp vegetables and crunchy peanuts, topped with grilled chicken, fresh cilantro, and a bright squeeze of lime. Refined and rebalanced for even bolder flavor, it now stands as the spiciest dish on the menu, delivering the depth and heat guests crave.

Rather than simply revisiting the past, the dish represents Noodles' ongoing commitment to elevating the noodle experience, taking inspiration from global cuisines and interpreting them through Noodles' own bold, approachable lens.

Joining it is the return of Chili Garlic Ramen, one of the strongest limited-time offers in company history. During its initial run, the ramen quickly became one of the highest-performing LTOs the brand has introduced. With its rich, savory sauce and layered chili garlic heat, it delivers a bold yet comforting bowl that keeps guests coming back.

Together, the two dishes round out an Asian Noodle Collection that offers something for every craving. Whether guests are reaching for the savory comfort of Japanese Pan Noodles or exploring vibrant heat with Chili Garlic Ramen and Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté, each bowl reflects the same commitment to craveable flavor and noodle mastery.

"For 30 years, we have built our brand around nourishing the communities we serve with globally inspired bowls of noodles," said Stacy Moss, Vice President of Marketing at Noodles & Company. "Our Asian Noodle Collection is a clear expression of that commitment, balancing craveable classics to heat-forward innovation. Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté and Chili Garlic Ramen reflect how we're intentionally evolving and strengthening that lineup."

Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté and Chili Garlic Ramen are available nationwide for a limited time. Guests can order in restaurant or online at noodles.com .

Join Noodles Rewards for Perks and Points

New Noodles Rewards members receive a free regular entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more. Joining is free and easy on the Noodles app or at noodles.com/rewards. Members earn points on every order to redeem for free favorites and gain early access to new and returning dishes, as well as exclusive offers and birthday rewards.

Noodles Catering

The bold flavors do not stop at individual bowls. Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté, Chili Garlic Ramen, and the entire Asian Noodle Collection are also available through Noodles catering, making it easy to bring globally inspired favorites to any gathering. From office lunches to family celebrations, guests can mix and match a range of comforting classics and heat-forward dishes to satisfy every craving at the table. With customizable options and crowd-pleasing variety, Noodles catering delivers a fresh, flavorful alternative that goes beyond the expected. Visit Noodles.com/catering to learn more.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company has known noodles since 1995. For 30 years, the brand has brought people together over craveable classics and globally inspired flavors, from indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to bold Japanese Pan Noodles. With more than 445 restaurants and a team of passionate noodle lovers, Noodles is built on flavor, comfort, and a people-first culture. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs and honored by Forbes and QSR as a top employer, Noodles continues to define what it means to be a fast-casual favorite.

Media Contact:

Danielle Moore

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SOURCE Noodles & Company