Noodles & Company Teams Up with CRAVINGS™ by Chrissy Teigen to Deliver Spring's Most Craveable Comfort Menu

Limited-time Chrissy Teigen's CRAVINGS™ bundle available nationwide through May 31

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) is bringing together two things guests love most: comforting noodles and crave-worthy indulgence. In partnership with CRAVINGS™ by Chrissy Teigen, the brand is introducing a limited-time menu collaboration that delivers bold flavor, seasonal freshness, and a playful twist on comfort food.

Limited-time Chrissy Teigen’s CRAVINGS™ bundle available nationwide through May 31

At the center of the launch is a new limited-time entrée, Chicken Artichoke & Asparagus Rigatoni, a bright, spring-forward pasta that puts the season's best ingredients on full display. Featuring tender chicken, artichokes, and fresh asparagus, tossed in a light garlic-herb sauce, the dish delivers a craveable take on comfort while highlighting vegetables at their peak. It's the perfect centerpiece of Chrissy Teigen's CRAVINGS™ bundle.

Available nationwide through May 31, Chrissy Teigen's CRAVINGS™ bundle pairs the Chicken Artichoke & Asparagus Rigatoni with the CRAVINGS™-Inspired Crispy. Inspired by the CRAVINGS™ Glorious Golden Cookie Mix, the crispy is a nostalgic, sweet-and-salty twist on Noodles' signature treat, made with corn flakes, peanut butter, and butterscotch chips.

This partnership brings together Noodles' culinary expertise with the craveable, approachable spirit of CRAVINGS™ by Chrissy Teigen, delivering a limited-time pairing that balances fresh seasonal flavor with comforting indulgence.

A Spring Moment Made to Share

Launching just ahead of Mother's Day, the collaboration is designed to celebrate the moments when great food brings people together, whether that's treating mom, gathering with family, or simply making an everyday meal feel a little more special.

"This partnership is a natural fit, bringing together two brands rooted in craveable comfort food," said Stacy Moss, VP of Marketing at Noodles & Company. "This collaboration brings our culinary expertise to life in a fresh, seasonal way, pairing a bright, elevated pasta with an indulgent treat. It's an experience designed to be shared, the kind of meal that brings people together and turns everyday moments into something more memorable."

Join Noodles Rewards for More

New Noodles Rewards members receive a free regular entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more. Joining is free and easy on the Noodles app or at noodles.com/rewards. Members earn points on every order to redeem for free favorites and gain early access to new and returning dishes, as well as exclusive offers and birthday rewards.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company has known noodles since 1995. For 30 years, the brand has brought people together over craveable classics and globally inspired flavors, from indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to bold Japanese Pan Noodles. With more than 445 restaurants and a team of passionate noodle lovers, Noodles is built on flavor, comfort, and a people-first culture. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs and honored by Forbes and QSR as a top employer, Noodles continues to define what it means to be a fast-casual favorite.

CRAVINGS™ by Chrissy Teigen

Cravings is building the leading clean indulgence baking mix brand, delivering decadent, craveable products made with cleaner, high-quality ingredients. The brand is redefining everyday baking with elevated basics done better, bringing bakery-quality results into homes with ease. Inspired by the recipes Chrissy loves to make at home, each mix is designed to feel easy, approachable, and fun, with everything included in the box aside from a few pantry staples. The result is baking that is both indulgent and effortless, without compromise. Cravings' foolproof baking mixes are available on Amazon and at select retailers nationwide.

Media Contact:

Danielle Moore

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SOURCE Noodles & Company