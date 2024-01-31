Noodles & Company Makes its Famous Wisconsin Mac & Cheese Even Cheesier

News provided by

Noodles & Company

31 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Noodles' famous Wisconsin Mac & Cheese gets even cheesier with 50% more premium cheese sauce as new Craveable LTO, Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda, Launches Nationwide

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally-inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, announced today that it's now serving guests even more ooey-gooey goodness by enhancing its World-Famous Mac menu with 50% more cheese sauce in every bowl. To add even more cheesy, craveable items to its menu, Noodles is also introducing Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda. Noodles Rewards members have exclusive access to try the new Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda dish beginning January 31, 2024, before it's available nationwide to all guests on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, for a limited time. 

You Can Never Have Too Much of a Good Thing
Noodles & Company sets the standard for mac & cheese with its award-winning dish. With a mac menu that includes Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Mac, and BBQ Chicken Mac, every bowl starts with premium elbow noodles that are deliciously covered in now 50% more cheese sauce and topped with premium aged cheddars. Guests can grab a craveable bowl starting at just over $6.

"We offer the most craveable mac & cheese out there, which is why it is no surprise we sell more than 12 million bowls of our award-winning Mac & Cheese each year," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "But we believe you can never have too much of a good thing, which is why we're adding more of our irresistible cheese sauce in every bowl of Mac & Cheese." 

The Perfect Bite in Every Bite
Following a positive response to its menu test last spring, Noodles is adding the delectable Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda to its menu for a limited time. This new stuffed pasta dish is made with premium, fresh ingredients including a black pepper tortelloni stuffed with chicken, prosciutto, toasted mushrooms, and spinach, topped with a smoked gouda cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, and parsley. Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda is available at a value price point of $10 for a small bowl and $12 for a regular, complementing Noodles' other stuffed pasta options, including 3-Cheese Tortelloni Rosa, 3-Cheese Tortelloni Pesto, and Roasted Garlic Cream Tortelloni. 

"Response from our initial test showed that guests were craving a meat-filled pasta option, so we're excited to offer more variety with this new menu item," said Pool. "We're dedicated to infusing Uncommon Goodness into our menu and our new Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda is a testament to that with its premium ingredients and indulgent sauce, all at a great price." 

Exclusive Access for Noodles Rewards Members
Becoming a Noodles Rewards member is simple. Guests can sign up for free via the Noodles mobile app or the Noodles website. Rewards members can be the first to try Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda by signing up for Noodles Rewards. Noodles Rewards members will also receive 2x the points on all cheesier Mac & Cheese purchases from January 31 through February. Guests can conveniently get their pasta fix via quick-pickup, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For more details, visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/. 

Goodness Guarantee
All the goodness of Noodles' 50% cheesier Mac & Cheese and new Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda are guaranteed under its Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to step outside of their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

About Noodles & Company
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR recently named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com

Press Contact: Danielle Moore, [email protected] 

SOURCE Noodles & Company

