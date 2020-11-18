Noodles & Company Partners with Schools Nationwide to Support Education on National Day of Giving

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), known for serving classic noodle, Zoodle and Caulifloodle dishes from around the world, announced today that it will be hosting more than 150 fundraisers on National Day of Giving, which falls on December 1, 2020, to benefit schools in its locations' communities.

In a 2020 AdoptAClassroom.org Teacher Survey, the majority of teachers reported they've been spending their own money on materials such as ink, software programs, and other supplies needed for distanced learning. Furthermore, 45% of teachers said their spending has increased since remote and hybrid learning began this year.

Noodles & Company seeks to take the burden off teachers by hosting more than 150 simultaneous fundraisers on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in recognition of National Day of Giving. Between 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., participating locations will donate 50% of qualifying sales* back to the schools. These Noodles locations have partnered with a school in their communities to raise much needed funds to support school activities, purchase supplies, and more.

"Noodles & Company has always supported local communities and we recognize the importance of this now more than ever," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer of Noodles & Company. "Schools are the foundation of our communities and are vital to everyone's future. We understand teachers are doing everything they possibly can to bring the best education experience to their students and we're grateful to be able to support them through this year's fundraising efforts."

Noodles makes it simple to host a fundraiser during the pandemic through its Noodles Rewards program and app, where guests can use offer code Giving50 at check-out for 50% of their purchase to be donated at participating locations. This year alone, the company has raised almost $200,000 during benefit nights for local organizations in need.

For more information about which locations will be participating, and to find out how your organization can partner with Noodles for a fundraiser in the future, visit Noodles & Company, visit Noodles.com or follow along on Instagram , Twitter or Facebook .

*To support Noodles' fundraising efforts on National Day of Giving, use code Giving50 at check-out online, on the app, or in restaurant. December 1, 2020 only and only at participating locations hosting a Fundraiser Night. 50% of all qualifying proceeds made during each participating location's fundraiser hours will be donated to a designated beneficiary school for each location. Check with the participating location for more information about its designated beneficiary school.

