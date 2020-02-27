¡Ñooo! A Tribute to Álvarez Guedes To Premiere In Miami In May

Guillermo Álvarez Guedes was an actor, writer, screenwriter, director, entrepreneur, record producer...but above all, one of the greatest Latin American comedians in history. In his native Cuba, he had a successful career in theater, radio, television and nightclubs, but it was in exile that he became a legend and one of the most recognized and loved artists of all time. He was the first Spanish-language comedian to use vulgarity in his routines and inspired countless Hispanic comedians. His comedy appealed to fans from around the world. Even English-speakers enjoyed his humor as his best-selling album, How to Defend Yourself from the Cubans, was done primarily in English.

"Producing concerts and shows comes with an important responsibility towards our community. In 2018, I fulfilled a dream by paying tribute to one of the most significant television programs for Hispanics with ¿Qué Pasa USA? Today ... 40 Years Later," says Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. "I have always wanted to recognize the greats of our history who play such a vital role in shaping who we are today, and with this show we honor an icon who transformed Spanish-language comedy."

¡Ñooo! A Tribute to Álvarez Guedes, brings his story and best-known routines back to the multiple generations who still enjoy the humor of the comedy genius who created a unique and universal language of laughter. Well-known comedians, actors and special guests who knew him will tell his story, supported by unpublished audiovisual footage that will take the audience back to the years when Álvarez Guedes was unquestionably the reigning King of Comedy. An announcement of the confirmed cast will be made in coming weeks.

"I don't see him as the famous comedian. For me, he was my husband of 58 years and the father of my daughters," says Elsy Álvarez Guedes, widow of the late comedian who has provided much of the material that will be used in the show. "Guillermo would love to know that his comedy endures and that the public still admires, remembers and loves him."

¡Ñooo! A Tribute to Álvarez Guedes – Executive Producer and Producer: Nelson Albareda; Writer and Stories Producer: Glenda Diaz-Rigau; Writer and Director: Gonzalo Rodríguez. Ziff Ballet Opera House of the Adrienne Arsht Center starting on Friday, May 1st through Sunday, May 3rd.

Relive the legacy of a Comedy Master: Guillermo Álvarez Guedes.

About Guillermo Álvarez Guedes:

(8 June 1927 – 30 July 2013) was a Cuban comedian, actor, writer & businessman born in Unión de Reyes, Matanzas. His showbiz career began in his hometown. There, since childhood, he would entertain crowds at parties and fairs by dancing and singing. It was natural that he would travel to Havana, not just the country's capital but a known entertainment center. In Havana, he worked in theaters and radio shows. But it was in the new medium of television where he made his mark. In a city known for its nightclub scene, Alvarez Guedes appeared in popular television shows that were set in bars and clubs in the role of "el borracho", the drunkard, where he mixed linguistic humor with a physical comic style reminiscent of American silent movie stars. He worked in this medium, as well as the booming club world of 1950s Havana, where he shared billing with such stars as Beny Moré, Olga Guillot and Rita Montaner.

During that decade, the comic also began a cinematic career that would lead to roles in more than 14 movies and the production of three. However, his most disseminated medium was the recorded spoken word. In 1960, Alvarez Guedes was forced into exile, landing first in New York City, then San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he eventually made his first comedy album in 1973, leading to thirty-plus albums over the years. Through the albums, he became an international star of Spanish-language comedy before settling in Miami. His best-selling album was his English-language album, How to Defend Yourself From the Cubans. Alvarez Guedes and his brother Rafael, together with composer/band leader Ernesto Duarte Brito, founded Gema Records, the company that launched the international careers of El Gran Combo and Willy Chirino, to name a few. During the 1970s and 1980s, Álvarez Guedes dedicated himself to recording comedy albums and writing comedy books. He died on July 30, 2013 at 86 years of age.

