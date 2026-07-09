Nootropics Depot CEO Paul Eftang Calls for New Reishi Bioactive Standardization Paradigm

TEMPE, Ariz., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nootropics Depot announced the publication of a new white paper by CEO Paul Eftang titled "Beyond the Marker: A Bioactives-First Standard for Reishi Quality". The paper examines conventional Reishi quality standards, and proposes new comprehensive standardizations around groups of bioactive compounds that have specific beneficial effects.

In the paper, Eftang argues that marker-based standardization can be useful for confirming identity, but it is often treated as a proxy for quality even when those markers do not adequately represent the full bioactive profile of a Reishi extract. The paper proposes a more rigorous approach centered on what it calls the Standardized Target Analyte Grouping (STAG) framework, which is presented as a practical way to evaluate Reishi products based on meaningful groups of bioactive compounds rather than basic identity or isolated marker claims alone.

The paper also details why this distinction matters in practice. According to Eftang, Reishi contains multiple classes of compounds with different pharmacological relevance. However, commercial quality claims often focus on a narrow subset that is easier to measure or more familiar in the marketplace. That can create a disconnect between what a label highlights and what a finished product is actually designed to deliver, particularly when manufacturers rely on generic standards that emphasize convention over functional specificity.

Beyond critiquing current conventions, the paper lays out a broader analytical argument for shifting quality assessment toward compound groupings that better reflect intended biological activity. It calls for clearer target selection, more transparent analytical methodologies and specifications that are tied more directly to the active chemistry of the ingredient rather than to legacy marker systems that may be incomplete or misleading in isolation. The paper positions this as an opportunity for manufacturers, laboratories and industry stakeholders to build more auditable and scientifically coherent standards for mushroom quality.

The release also continues a broader line of technical publishing from Nootropics Depot that has challenged category assumptions around how ingredients are evaluated and formulated. In its recent electrolyte white paper, the company similarly argued that legacy frameworks can shape modern supplement categories long after their original use case has changed, and called for more context-driven standards tied to real-world function and formulation intent. The new Reishi paper applies that same principle to mushroom quality, focusing on whether the compounds being measured are truly the ones that matter most.

"Reishi has a long history of use, but standardization to specific bioactives is a very recent advancement. Modern quality language often reduces that complexity to a few convenient markers," said Paul Eftang, CEO of Nootropics Depot. "This white paper is meant to examine whether those markers actually tell us what we need to know about quality, and how a bioactives-first framework could improve transparency, analytical rigor and product integrity across the category. In the end, consumers purchase products for an intended effect. If the products they buy contain none of the bioactives that actually result in that effect, they are wasting their money, at best."

The publication reflects Nootropics Depot's broader commitment to product innovation, scientific education, rigorous analytical standards and transparency across the supplement industry.

About Nootropics Depot

Founded in 2013, Nootropics Depot is a supplement company focused on ingredient-first product design, scientific validation, and analytical transparency. The company develops formulations by evaluating what defines a high-quality ingredient, including its relevant compounds, extraction methods, standardization targets, effective dosing strategies, and testing requirements. Guided by traditional knowledge, and grounded in advanced science, Nootropics Depot aims to create precise, honest, and rigorously validated products rather than the lowest-cost acceptable version of an ingredient. Its approach is reinforced by rigorous testing standards, publicly available Certificates of Analysis, and input from a Scientific Advisory Board of physicians, Ph.D. researchers, and botanists, helping ensure consumers can trust that scientific rigor is being upheld in everything they do. Through partnerships with third-party laboratories and collaboration with the Future Nutra Foundation, Nootropics Depot continues to push the boundaries of supplement innovation and quality.

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SOURCE Nootropics Depot