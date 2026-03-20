Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Mella
News provided byNordea
Mar 20, 2026, 11:29 ET
HELSINKI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordea Group Leadership Team member Sara Mella has received in total 28,231 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sara Mella
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 146591/11/8
Transaction date: 2026-03-19
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 28,231 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 28,231 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
For further information:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 16.00 EET on 20 March 2026.
Nordea is a leading Nordic financial services group and the preferred choice for millions of customers across the region. For more than 200 years, we have proudly served as a trusted financial partner for individuals, families and businesses – enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Our vision is to be the best-performing financial services group in the Nordics, accelerating through our scale, people and technology. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.
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SOURCE Nordea
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