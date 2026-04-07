Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 07.04.2026

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Nordea

Apr 07, 2026, 16:11 ET

HELSINKI, Finland, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordea Bank Abp Stock exchange release – Changes in company's own shares 07.04.2026 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 07.04.2026 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)

Number of shares

Weighted average price / share, EUR* **

Total cost, EUR* **

XHEL

242,730

15.11

3,666,825.02

XSTO

175,534

15.19

2,665,813.02

XCSE

21,999

15.12

332,522.43

Total

440,263

15.14

6,665,160.47

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.9201 and DKK to EUR 7.4725
** Rounded to two decimals

On 16 December 2025, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 500 million based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2025. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 5,148,893 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 9,045,443 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordea/r/nordea-bank-abp--repurchase-of-own-shares-on-07-04-2026,c4331769

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/434/4331769/aa89b4c5939d49b2.xlsx

Nordea-statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-20260407

https://mb.cision.com/Public/434/4331769/bb122c50ccfed2ee.pdf

Nordea-statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-20260407

SOURCE Nordea

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