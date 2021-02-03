Nordic Acquires Bails & Associates

"We're proud to welcome Bails to Nordic's growing family of companies," said Nordic CEO, Jim Costanzo . "Together, we'll help solve for the complex integration challenges facing healthcare organizations. By combining Bails' expert ERP capabilities with Nordic's deep experience in advisory consulting, health IT staffing, and managed services, we'll enable greater efficiencies that drive better business outcomes for healthcare organizations."

Bails was founded by President and CEO Jamie Bails as part of the Infor ecosystem more than 25 years ago. Under Jamie's direction, the company has grown to serve more than 1,000 clients to date worldwide in various markets including healthcare, public sector, retail, manufacturing, and strategic industries. Jamie will continue to lead the company, overseeing strategic initiatives, guiding the integration with Nordic's healthcare consulting solutions, and providing targeted approaches to ERP implementations in these industries.

"Bails is pleased to be joining Nordic, a firm that shares our customer-first mentality," said Bails President and CEO Jamie Bails. "From its commitment to quality to its focus on company culture, Nordic values the same priorities we do as an employer and as a partner. We look forward to tapping into our combined strengths to deliver transformational results for our clients."

With this acquisition, Nordic will bring Bails' ERP solutions to its current customer base of nearly 300 healthcare organizations, helping clients align their system capabilities and operational efficiencies to successfully achieve their business objectives. As an Infor Alliance and Delivery Partner, Bails' tenured ERP consultants provide Infor/Lawson expertise in a variety of areas including, implementation and upgrade service performance improvement, enablement, managed services, and migrations to V11 CloudSuite.

These offerings align with Nordic's portfolio of healthcare consulting solutions, which, in combination with its Europe-based EHR consulting firm Tasman Global, and its Canadian healthcare consulting entity, Healthtech Consultants, it provides to customers around the world. The combined entity will now serve nearly 550 organizations globally.

Bails is Nordic's fourth acquisition in recent years. Nordic acquired Tasman Global, a leading EHR consulting firm throughout Europe and Asia, in 2020 and Healthtech Consultants, Canada's top strategic healthcare IT consulting firm, in 2019. In addition, Nordic acquired the revenue cycle transformation practice of The Claro Group in 2018, complementing Nordic's offerings with robust revenue cycle solutions for its healthcare customers.

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is a top-rated healthcare consulting firm that guides organizations to a stronger business with better patient outcomes. It provides health IT staffing, advisory consulting, and managed services, leading clients smoothly from strategy through to execution. Founded in 2010 as an EHR staff augmentation firm, Nordic's solutions have expanded over time to help clients overcome their evolving healthcare-related challenges. Today, Nordic and its family of consulting companies, Bails & Associates, Healthtech Consultants, and Tasman Global, partner with nearly 550 clients across the globe, helping them deliver higher quality care at a lower cost. To learn more, please visit nordicwi.com.

About Bails & Associates

For 25 years, Bails & Associates has provided seasoned, certified consultants with services encompassing Human Capital & Talent Management, Financial Management, Supply Chain Management and Technical Services, including cloud provisioning, reporting, interfaces, data conversions, extensions, and workflows. Bails offers experts with a multitude of talents, abilities, and experience across diverse industries. Bails' ERP resources are heavily experienced and are vetted, trained, and extensively supported, making them well qualified to identify client needs and exceed expectations. These attributes provide a smooth and seamless transition from existing systems, while at the same time enhancing each client's business operations. To learn more, please visit bailsllc.com.

Press Contact : Michelle Lichte, EVP, Client Partnerships

(608) 268-6900, [email protected]

SOURCE Nordic Consulting

Related Links

www.nordicwi.com

