Nordic Consulting announces partnership with Clinical Healthcare Analytics to bring decision intelligence at the point-of-care

MADISON, Wis., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, announced today a partnership with Clinical Healthcare Analytics (CHA), an organization dedicated to improved clinical care and optimized case management through real-time analytics. Nordic will offer, consult on and implement CHA's enterprise suite of fully integrated diagnostic and treatment analytic solutions for select EHR platforms.

Through a new partnership, Nordic and Clinical Healthcare Analytics will bring decision intelligence to the point of care, streamline hospital clinical and financial operations, and optimize select existing electronic health record (EHR) solutions.

The cloud-based CHA solution, developed by physicians for physicians, enables medical professionals to perform real-time analysis at the point-of-care. Automated insights are embedded into daily workflows and recommend preventative measures backed by evidence-based best practices. The dramatically improved and intuitive user experience, redesigned with insights from physicians, and real-time point-of-care analysis can reduce clinician technology time by up to eight hours per week.

"Early diagnosis of patients moving into acute disease states helps reduce care timelines and the cost of care," said Dr. Michael Augustyniak, Nordic chief medical information officer for Oracle Health implementation services. "We're excited to bring our clients CHA's proven capabilities in delivering integrated workflows that address the most prevalent industry challenges related to early diagnosis of multiple disease states, clinician satisfaction and patient-centered care."

The new partnership brings significant opportunity to hospitals and health systems for real-time early warning analysis at the point-of-care to predict and monitor developing acute disease states, throughput measures, readmission risks and utilization review. On the frontline, the partnership brings unprecedented capability to clinicians, improves patient experience and outcomes, and increases healthcare delivery efficiency and effectiveness, including Length of Stay (LOS) reduction.

"Nordic's consultants bring the deep technical expertise and healthcare operations knowledge needed to seamlessly integrate CHA into world-class health systems' existing workflows and processes," said Jerry Baker, president of Clinical Healthcare Analytics. "We're excited to partner with an industry veteran to scale our mission of improving clinical care and optimizing case management through timely analytics."

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders worldwide to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Our global team of more than 3,300 professionals brings decades of experience in strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. Nordic and its wholly owned family of companies support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

About Clinical Healthcare Analytics

Clinical Healthcare Analytics is a leader in bringing powerful analytics at the point of clinical care and demonstrating real-world success in driving improvements in outcome, revenue, and patient satisfaction. The CHA Foundation Suite is a leap forward in leveraging an organization's EMR to deliver critical—and actionable—information to clinicians based on their role at the point-of-care.

