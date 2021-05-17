Nordic Capital invests further in fast-growing ArisGlobal, a leading provider of Cloud Software for the Life Sciences Industry

ArisGlobal is pioneering innovations to elevate life sciences and benefit humankind. The Company is on a mission to build an intuitive, intelligent, and unified software platform that enables the world's best life sciences companies to bring safer products to market more quickly. Currently, more than 300 life sciences companies and government health authorities, including 30 of the top 50 global biopharmaceutical companies and the FDA, rely on ArisGlobal's solutions to maintain regulatory compliance, manage and mitigate risk, and improve operational efficiency across the life sciences product lifecycle.

With this further commitment from Nordic Capital, ArisGlobal will prioritize innovation and automation within its Clinical Development and Regulatory Affairs portfolios, with significant investments made across talent, technology, and customer experience. The funding will also fuel advancements to ArisGlobal's market-leading capabilities in Drug Safety and Medical Affairs, where the Company has been recognized for being first in the industry to deliver cloud applications powered by cognitive computing.

"This is an exciting day in the history of ArisGlobal," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal. "Since we began our partnership with Nordic Capital in 2019, we have shared a common vision for the future of the life sciences industry and I am proud to say that we have made great strides working together to realize that vision. We are committed to continuing to build intuitive, intelligent, and unified life sciences software that fundamentally transforms global health and improves the lives of patients. I have never been more enthusiastic and optimistic about our future."

Following the transaction, Sankesh Abbhi will, as President and CEO, remain a minority owner in ArisGlobal.

"We are excited about the opportunity for Nordic Capital to show further commitment to ArisGlobal and support the growth and development of the company in partnership with the management team. ArisGlobal is transforming how most successful life sciences companies handle drug safety, clinical development, regulatory compliance, and medical affairs and this investment will further accelerate ArisGlobal's growth in new product domains," says Daniel Berglund, Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors and Member of ArisGlobal's Board of Directors.

Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has made 30 healthcare platform investments across Europe and North America and 19 investments in the Technology & Payments sector, supporting active value creation agendas to build industry winners. Recent investments in the US include ERT, a leading provider of high-quality patient safety and efficacy endpoint data collection solutions for use in clinical drug development, and Cytel, a global provider of clinical trial design SaaS software, biometric services and advanced analytics.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial & Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested more than EUR 17 billion in close to 120 investments. The most recent fund is Nordic Capital Fund X with EUR 6.1 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland and Norway. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.

"Nordic Capital" refers to any, or all, Nordic Capital branded funds and vehicles and associated entities. The general partners of Nordic Capital's funds and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors".

SOURCE ArisGlobal