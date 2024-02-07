Nordic Consulting adds marketing veteran Melissa Prusher to oversee global team

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, announced today Melissa Prusher as Head of Marketing. In this role, she will collaborate closely with Nordic executives to develop a comprehensive marketing strategy that supports the company's strategic growth goals while overseeing an international team comprised of brand, creative, marketing, events, thought leadership, and communications professionals.

Prusher brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to drive Nordic forward in its mission to connect people, data, technology, and organizations for a healthier world.

Prusher joins Nordic with more than two decades of experience in the marketing and public relations space, with the last ten years focused on the technology sector. Prior to joining Nordic, she spent a decade at management and technology consulting firm Avaap as its vice president of global marketing, leading all aspects of its global marketing, communications, and brand management activities. Prusher also held roles at Clairol, The Sawtooth Group, and MRB Public Relations focused on media relations, sponsorships, and special events.

"As Nordic continues to evolve as an industry-leading partner for our clients, we wanted to structure our support functions to align with our path forward," said Jim Costanzo, CEO at Nordic Consulting. "I'm excited to bring Melissa on board to lead our global marketing function, which we created to support our global expansion and ensure strong alignment of the Nordic brand. We're looking forward to leveraging her expertise in delivering integrated campaigns that drive a company forward and in support of our mission to connect people, data, and technology for a healthier world."

Added Prusher, "It is an exciting time to join Nordic and lead its global marketing team while playing a critical role in executing the company's vision, especially at a time when organizations are actively seeking partnerships that can help their businesses operate more effectively. Nordic has a strong brand, built on more than a decade of successfully delivering technology solutions for clients at every stage of their digital transformation. I'm looking forward to helping to tell that story to audiences worldwide and show how Nordic delivers on its mission for our clients and their patients."

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning healthcare technology company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Together, our global team of more than 3,300 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. Nordic and its wholly owned family of companies support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

