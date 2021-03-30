Nordic Consulting again recognized as one of the leaders in healthcare IT consulting

MADISON, Wis., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Healthcare has recognized Nordic Consulting as the third largest healthcare IT consulting firm in the nation based on total 2020 healthcare consulting revenue. This marks Nordic's second appearance on the list, coming in last year at No. 5.

Nordic has deep roots in health IT staffing for EHR implementations and managed services and has expanded its solutions over the past few years to include best-in-class advisory consulting services. Through its acquisition of Healthtech Consultants, one of Canada's top healthcare IT consulting firms, in 2019, Tasman Global, a healthcare IT consulting firm based in the Netherlands, in 2020, and Bails & Associates, a leading ERP consulting firm headquartered in Pennsylvania, in 2021, Nordic is now able to serve the needs of more healthcare clients in a variety of markets. Together, Nordic's family of companies partner with 550 clients across the globe, helping them from strategy to execution deliver higher quality care at a lower cost.

In a year full of many challenges for the healthcare industry, Nordic continued to support organizations in strengthening their business and improving patient outcomes. This included helping organizations stand up their telehealth services to reach homebound patients, recovering lost revenue through its performance improvement solution, and aiding with COVID-19 vaccine scheduling and portal support through Nordic's Managed Services department.

"As the healthcare industry has continued to evolve to meet patient and community health needs, so too has Nordic," said Practice Lead of Advisory Services John Distefano. "This continued success and ongoing growth can be greatly attributed to the talented members of our Nordic team, and by extension, the wonderful relationship we're grateful to have built with our clients. As healthcare begins its recovery from the pandemic, we'll continue to strive to serve our partners so that they can have a stronger business with improved outcomes and increased readiness for the ever-changing challenges ahead."

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is a global healthcare consulting firm that guides organizations to a stronger business with better patient outcomes. It provides health IT staffing, advisory consulting, and managed services, leading clients smoothly from strategy through to execution. Founded in 2010 as an EHR staff augmentation firm, Nordic's solutions have expanded over time to help clients overcome their evolving healthcare-related challenges. Today, Nordic and its family of consulting companies, Bails & Associates, Healthtech Consultants, and Tasman Global, partner with nearly 550 clients across the globe, helping them deliver higher quality care at a lower cost. To learn more, please visit nordicwi.com.

For more information, contact:

Lauren Verdery, Senior Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Communications

608.268.6900

SOURCE Nordic Consulting

