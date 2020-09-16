Nordic Consulting Appoints First Ever CIO, Seasoned Global Cyber Leader, Jeff Buss

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting is pleased to announce that Jeff Buss has assumed the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO). Buss is a former Navy Captain and EY Alumni with a storied 27-year career in IT operations and cybersecurity. His experience ranges from running and defending one of the largest global IT operations in the world, the Department of Defense Information Network, to advising America's top banks on cybersecurity.

Nordic Consulting is focused on helping healthcare clients deliver high quality care at lower costs. By adding an experienced cyber veteran to the team, Nordic will better enable clients to secure, optimize and evolve their practices to enhance patient care.

For more information, contact :

Michelle Lichte, EVP, Client Partnerships

608.268.6900

SOURCE Nordic Consulting

Related Links

http://www.nordicwi.com/

