Nordic named a leader in Everest Group's Healthcare IT Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

Nordic is positioned highly for its proven ability to deliver effective advisory services that lead healthcare organizations to successful outcomes. In combination, the breadth and depth of Nordic's advisory services have resulted in significant value for its client partners and in turn, have helped Nordic gain a strong foothold in the market of healthcare IT service providers.

"Being named a Leader by the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is a testament to our advisory team's trusted ability to serve our client partners' complex needs," Practice Lead of Advisory Services John Distefano said. "It's especially humbling to earn this placement coming off a year that presented many new challenges to healthcare organizations. Our team acted and adapted with urgency to support our clients and help them emerge from 2020 stronger and more prepared for the future of care delivery."

Nordic's experienced healthcare IT consultants provide advisory services focused on strategy, implementation, performance improvement, and digital health. Its team brings together a unique combination of clinical, operational, and technology perspectives to deliver a holistic solution to each client organization's specific challenges.

The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. This marks Nordic's first appearance on a PEAK Matrix assessment.

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is a top-rated healthcare consulting firm that guides organizations to a stronger business with better patient outcomes. It provides health IT staffing, advisory consulting, and managed services, leading clients smoothly from strategy through to execution. Founded in 2010 as an EHR staff augmentation firm, Nordic's solutions have expanded over time to help clients overcome their evolving healthcare-related challenges. Today, Nordic and its family of healthcare consulting companies, Healthtech and Tasman Global, partner with nearly 300 clients across the globe, helping them deliver higher quality care at a lower cost. To learn more, please visit nordicwi.com.

For more information, contact: Michelle Lichte, Executive Vice President of Client Partnerships

608.268.6900

SOURCE Nordic Consulting

Related Links

www.nordicwi.com

