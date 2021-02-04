Nordic only firm to score 90+ across 8 categories in Best in KLAS report

While Nordic has historically performed well in these categories, the healthcare consulting firm saw tremendous gains year over year in multiple segments, increasing its rating by 4 percentage points in HIT Implementation Leadership-Large and 2 percentage points in Clinical Optimization, HIT Advisory, Revenue Cycle Optimization. Also, in most categories 100% of respondents said that Nordic "avoids charging for every little thing," "exceeds expectations," and that they "would buy again" with respect to Nordic's services.

"As we strive to deliver the best possible solutions for our client partners, we're delighted to see these results come to fruition in this year's Best in KLAS report," EVP of Client Partnerships Michelle Lichte said. "It's a very difficult time for many healthcare organizations, so being able to work together to help them improve their business and patient outcomes has been extremely meaningful."

Nordic's award-winning team has expanded its solutions over the past decade to provide health IT staffing, advisory consulting, and managed services. Recently, Nordic bolstered its ERP solutions by acquiring Bails & Associates, a leading ERP consulting firm that specializes in Infor. Bails was named a top performer in the Business Solutions Implementation Services category of this year's Best in KLAS report. All respondents in this category were highly satisfied with Bails' services, saying they "would buy again."

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is a top-rated healthcare consulting firm that guides organizations to a stronger business with better patient outcomes. It provides health IT staffing, advisory consulting, and managed services, leading clients smoothly from strategy through to execution. Founded in 2010 as an EHR staff augmentation firm, Nordic's solutions have expanded over time to help clients overcome their evolving healthcare-related challenges. Today, Nordic and its family of consulting companies, Bails & Associates, Healthtech Consultants, and Tasman Global, partner with nearly 550 clients across the globe, helping them deliver higher quality care at a lower cost. To learn more, please visit nordicwi.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com

