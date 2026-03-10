Nordic unveils bold new brand identity: Singularly healthcare, infinitely insightful

MADISON, Wis., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic®, a leading healthcare technology consulting firm, today announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity, designed to reflect its position as a trusted expert partner to organizations across the health sector and communicates a clear vision for the future of care delivery. As health systems face rapid change, regulatory shifts, financial and operational pressures, and a quickly evolving technological landscape, the new brand story, "Singularly healthcare, infinitely insightful," underscores Nordic's role and expertise in helping care teams navigate these realities, with end-to-end solutions that enable organizations to sustainably and efficiently serve their communities.

"Our new brand reinforces the commitment Nordic makes to our clients every day," said Steve Eckert, Chief Growth Officer for Nordic. "It represents our role as the guiding light and expert partner that helps healthcare organizations deliver care by solving today's toughest challenges and preparing for tomorrow's most promising opportunities."

This evolution is a strategic shift for the consulting firm. Nordic's new identity emphasizes its unique ability to fill a widening gap in the healthcare ecosystem by leveraging its reputation as an approachable expert who is focused, innovative, and committed to guiding organizations toward smarter, more technologically efficient operations. The brand refresh is built on four key pillars that define how Nordic delivers value and support to the healthcare IT industry: service and performance; strategic and practical; technical and clinical; exploratory and grounded. These pillars guide messaging, tone, and a refreshed visual identity, supporting outreach to under-resourced health IT teams and reinforcing Nordic's role as a trusted partner.

Meaning behind the brand

The Nordic Star is the guiding light, symbolizing clarity, direction, and purpose. At its center, the Nordic Nexus represents the convergence of people, strategy, technology, and process. This is where Nordic applies its expertise and experience to drive action and improvement in healthcare delivery. "This evolution was a true collaboration. Our new brand is more firmly rooted in the core values that drive our work, the challenges our clients face, and the value our experts provide, helping us speak to that value more boldly and bring solutions to our clients more confidently," said Frank Conde, Senior Director of Brand and Operations for Nordic. "It reflects the depth of our expertise and the innovation we bring to healthcare. The Nordic Star is a representation of that ability to lead with clarity and guide organizations toward a brighter future."

"The Nordic brand is already well known and respected in the market," added Rebecca Whaley, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Nordic. "This refresh allows us to build on that awareness and expand familiarity with our full suite of services—advising, implementing, optimizing, and managing hospitals' critical technology systems."

See Nordic's brand and services in action at HIMSS 2026

Nordic will showcase its refreshed brand and full portfolio of healthcare technology services at HIMSS26, March 9–12, 2026, in Las Vegas. Conference attendees are invited to bring their biggest healthcare IT challenges to Booth #631 where they can meet with Nordic's industry experts, explore end-to-end advisory, digital, implementation, and managed services, and see the new brand experience firsthand. The booth will feature an all-day coffee bar Tuesday through Thursday, plus events featuring partners like CLEAR, Clearsense, ServiceNow, and other industry thought leaders. Attendees can learn more about Nordic's presence at HIMSS26 at https://www.nordicglobal.com/himss-2026.

