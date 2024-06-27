NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE STARTS ON JULY 15

"Our annual Anniversary Sale is a celebration of style, savings, and exceptional experiences, featuring exclusive deals on new merchandise from the world's best brands," said Fanya Chandler, President of Nordstrom Stores. "We've heard from our customers how much our Anniversary Sale means to them and their families. Our dedicated team is excited to welcome everyone into our stores, helping customers feel good and look their best and leave with lasting memories."

MORE THAN 50+ NEW BRANDS THIS YEAR

We're proud to offer a broad assortment of brands our customers will love, with more than 50 brands new to the event this year including Dr. Martens, JW PEI, Lizzie Fortunato, Osprey, SALT & STONE, Varley and many more.

GET READY TO SHOP NEW ARRIVALS FROM THE HOTTEST BRANDS

The sale is our once-a-year opportunity to bring you fresh new arrivals, on sale for a limited time, along with only-at-Nordstrom products from sought-after brands in fashion, beauty, and more.

BEAUTY

Treat yourself to everyday beauty indulgences from the best brands, including Armani Beauty, Augustinus Bader, Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury, Clé de Peau Beauté, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Sisley Paris, Trish McEvoy, Westman Atelier, Yves Saint Laurent, and more. Whether you're looking for luxurious skincare, makeup essentials, or hair care products, our Anniversary Sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up and save on your favorite beauty and grooming staples from Moroccan Oil and Oribe to Clinique, Jack Black, Kopari, Lancôme, Living Proof, Olaplex, OSEA, and Supergoop! Shop some of our top beauty favorites below:

Luxe Beauty Sets: Augustinus Bader Skin Care Duo ( $210 , valued at $281 ); Charlotte Tilbury Cream & Refill ( $129 , valued at $190 ); Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Contour Cream Supreme Set ( $290 , valued at $445 ); La Mer The Concentrate Serum Duo ( $425 , valued at $660 ); Westman Atelier Cheek Duo ( $40 , valued at $52 )

Skin Care Duo ( , valued at ); Cream & Refill ( , valued at ); Eye Contour Cream Supreme Set ( , valued at ); The Concentrate Serum Duo ( , valued at ); Cheek Duo ( , valued at ) Stock Up & Save: Kiehl's Since 1851 Body Moisturizer ( $64 , valued at $99 ); Malin+Goetz Men's Body Wash ( $58 , valued at $105 ); Olaplex Shampoo ( $77 , valued at $120 ); Oribe Gold Lust Set ( $102 , valued at $152 )

Body Moisturizer ( , valued at ); Men's Body Wash ( , valued at ); Shampoo ( , valued at ); Gold Lust Set ( , valued at ) Fragrance: Le Labo Set ( $67 , valued at $99 ); Parfums De Marly Set ( $399 , valued at $595 ); Prada Set ( $136 , valued at $204 ); Valentino Set ( $172 , valued at $257 ); Yves Saint Laurent Set ( $148 , valued at $257 )

APPAREL AND SHOES

From relaxed tailoring to classic pops of color, our curated collection offers great finds for both women and men. Explore renowned deals from brands like Cinq à Sept, FARM Rio, Free People, Lafayette 148, St. John, Theory, Veronica Beard, and Vince. Discover timeless elegance with classic coat styles from Barbour, Caslon, Eileen Fisher, Reiss, and Sam Edelman. Cozy up in designer sweaters from AllSaints, Madewell, Nic+Zoe, and Topshop —each brand offering unique styles for every mood and occasion. For men, stock up on essentials and fan favorites from brands like David Donahue, Faherty Brand, Jack Victor, NN07, Rodd & Gunn, and Vince.

As the leaves change and temperatures drop, it's time to refresh your shoe game. Ground your fall wardrobe with quintessential ankle boots, tall city boots, active sneakers, and fashion flats. Expect the trendiest styles from brands like adidas, ASICS, Cole Haan, Dolce Vita, Hunter, New Balance, rag & bone, Sam Edelman, SOREL, Steve Madden, Stuart Weitzman, and Vince Camuto. Pair your favorite footwear with new denim from AG, FRAME, Good American, Kut from the Kloth, Levi's, MOTHER, PAIGE, Pistola, and more. Explore outstanding deals from our favorite trends below:

The Classic Coat: Bernardo ( $149.99 , after sale $278 ); Eileen Fisher ( $349.99 , after sale $528 ); Nordstrom ( $219.99 , after sale $329 ); Reiss ( $379.99 , after sale $675 ); Sam Edelman ( $159.99 , after sale $240 )

( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ) Wide Leg Denim: AG ( $163.99 , after sale $245 ); Good American ( $98.99 , after sale $149 ); MOTHER ( $185.99 , after sale $278 ); PAIGE ( $165.99 , after sale $249 ); Pistola ( $124.99 , after sale $188 )

( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ) The Active Set: ASICS Sneakers ( $99.95 , after sale $160 ); New Balance Sneakers ( $79.99 , after sale $99.99 ); Zella Hoodie ( $54.99 , after sale $79 ); Zella Leggings ( $49.99 , after sale $79 )

Sneakers ( , after sale ); Sneakers ( , after sale ); Hoodie ( , after sale ); Leggings ( , after sale ) The Ballet Flat: Cole Haan ( $99.99 , after sale $150 ); Mansur Gavriel ( $299.99 , after sale $445 ); Nordstrom ( $59.99 , after sale $89.95 ); Vince ( $219.99 , after sale $295 )

( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ) The Boot: Dr. Martens ( $149.99 , after sale $200 ); Hunter ( $99.99 , after sale $145 ); PAIGE ( $349.99 , after sale $498 ); rag & bone ( $299.99 , after sale $498 ); Steve Madden ( $153.99 , after sale $153.99 ); Stuart Weitzman ( $549.99 , after sale $850 )

( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ) Men's Deals : adidas Sneakers ( $79.99 , after sale $100 ); Boss Jacket ( $158.99 , after sale $228 ); Faherty T-Shirt ( $42.99 , after sale $58 ); Jack Victor Suit ( $668.99 , after sale $998 ); Rhone Performance Pants ( $77.99 , after sale $108 ); Vince Overshirt ( $169.99 , after sale $138 )

ACCESSORIES AND HOME

Looking for the perfect accessory to complete your outfit? Bony Levy, COACH, Jenny Bird, John Hardy, JW PEI, Kate Spade New York, Lizzie Fortunato, and Monica Vinader have you covered. And don't forget your favorite travel companions from BÉIS, Herschel, Longchamp and more. Accessories aren't just about personal style—consider adding some home items to your cart from brands like Barefoot Dreams, Dyson, Le Creuset, Our Place, Parachute, and UGG. See select home and accessory deals below:

Timeless Jewelry: Baublebar Earrings ( $24.99 , after sale $38 ); Bony Levy Bracelet ( $670.00 , after sale $895 ); John Hardy Necklace ( $531.99 , after sale $795 ); Michele Watch ( $1,535.99 , after sale $2,295 ); Monica Vinader Necklace ( $198.99 , after sale $298 )

Earrings ( , after sale ); Bracelet ( , after sale ); Necklace ( , after sale ); Watch ( , after sale ); Necklace ( , after sale ) The Neutral Handbag: AllSaints ( $199 , after sale $299 ); Coach ( $196.99 , after sale $295 ); JW PEI (74.99, after sale $109 ); Madewell ( $124.99 , after sale $188 )

( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); (74.99, after sale ); ( , after sale ) Sunglasses: Coach ( $99.99 , after sale $170 ); Le Specs ( $49.99 , after sale $75 ); Quay Australia ( $49.99 , after sale $75 ); Ray Ban ( $114.99 , after sale $193 )

( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); ( , after sale ) Travel: BÉIS Roller ( $162.99 , after sale $238 ); Longchamp Bag ( $171.99 , after sale $230 )

Roller ( , after sale ); Bag ( , after sale ) Home Deals: Le Creuset ( $289.99 , after sale $462 ); Parachute Duvet Cover ( $149.99 - $164.99 ); after sale $200 - $220 ); UGG Blanket ( $64.99 , after sale $98 )

BACK TO SCHOOL

Whether you're dressing up your little one or gearing up for outdoor adventures, the Anniversary Sale will cover all your needs. Explore the latest in baby and toddler fashion, footwear, and accessories from beloved names like Babyzen, Crocs, Little Me, Mini Boden, Mini Melissa, Nuna, Save the Duck, See Kai Run, Stokke, and Tucker + Tate. Plus, for those heading back to campus, discover new arrivals from BP, Free People, Open Edit, PacSun, Topshop, Treasure & Bond and more. Discover some of the best kid's and back to campus finds below:

Baby Gear : Babyzen Stroller ( $392.99 , after sale $524 ); Nuna Car Seat ( $399.99 , after sale $550 ); Nuna Carrier ( $299.99 , after sale $400 )

Stroller ( , after sale ); Car Seat ( , after sale ); Carrier ( , after sale ) Kid's Shoes: Converse ( $38.99 , after sale $55 ); Crocs ( $32.99 , after sale $49.99 ); UGG Boots

( , after sale ); ( , after sale ); Boots Kid's Clothing: Mini Boden Coat ( $58.99 , after sale $79 ); Save The Duck Jacket ( $98.99 , after sale $158 ); Tucker + Tate Top ( $22.99 , after sale $35 )

( , after sale ); Jacket ( , after sale ); Top ( , after sale ) Back to Campus Picks: BP Cardigan ( $36.99 , after sale $55 ); BP Cargo Pants ( $42.99 , after sale $65 ); Free People Coveralls ( $84.99 , after sale $128 ); Topshop Cardigan ( $44.99 , after sale $68 ); Topshop Denim Skirt ( $54.99 , after sale $82 )

PREVIEW STARTS JUNE 27

Starting Thursday, June 27, customers can get a sneak peek of all Anniversary Sale merchandise at nordstrom.com/anniversary and add their favorites to a Wish List. The Wish List function makes it easier to check out when it's time to shop and shows recommended similar items if the item you saved is out of stock. Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access kicks off on July 9 for Icons, July 10 for Ambassadors, and July 11 for Influencers.

EXPERT PICKS & HOW TO SHOP

Take it from our style experts, the Anniversary Sale is the best time to shop and save on your favorite items and wardrobe essentials. Read on for their tips and tricks for shopping the sale and take a look at a few of the products they're most excited for:

Linda Cui Zhang , Associate Fashion Director, says, "Refresh your wardrobe with versatile styles that you can wear now, and layer up on cooler days. A sweater does double duty: as a scarf over the shoulders and a cozy pullover. Brown in all tones – camel, coffee, cognac brings warm sophistication to your outfit. Pick your place for a pop of color with a new lipstick and a red flat." To view Linda's picks, click HERE.

says, "Refresh your wardrobe with versatile styles that you can wear now, and layer up on cooler days. A sweater does double duty: as a scarf over the shoulders and a cozy pullover. Brown in all tones – camel, coffee, cognac brings warm sophistication to your outfit. Pick your place for a pop of color with a new lipstick and a red flat." To view Linda's picks, click HERE. Autumne We st, Nordstrom Beauty Director says, "Anniversary Sale is my favorite time of the year to stock up on my daily go-to products like skincare, lip balm and mascara. For me, the best part of the Sale is discovering new, inspiring items for the season that I know I can style a few different ways. I'm already dreaming about a full look in the Veronica Beard Lawrence Dickey Jacket paired with a dramatic eye made with the YSL Couture Color Clutch Eyeshadow Palette." To view Autumne's picks, click HERE.

says, "Anniversary Sale is my favorite time of the year to stock up on my daily go-to products like skincare, lip balm and mascara. For me, the best part of the Sale is discovering new, inspiring items for the season that I know I can style a few different ways. I'm already dreaming about a full look in the Veronica Beard Lawrence Dickey Jacket paired with a dramatic eye made with the YSL Couture Color Clutch Eyeshadow Palette." To view Autumne's picks, click HERE. Jian DeLeon , Nordstrom Men's Fashion Director says, "This year's Anniversary Sale is an exciting one because we not only are offering reliable favorites worth stocking up on, but exclusive products that instantly improve your wardrobe from some of my personal favorite brands. That includes on-trend sneakers from adidas, great layering pieces from Vince and NN07, and Tissot watches that stand the test of time." To view Jian's picks, click HERE.

SHOP THE SALE YOUR WAY, FROM DISCOVERY TO DELIVERY

Nordstrom is here to make it easy for customers to shop the Anniversary Sale on their terms – whenever, however and wherever they choose to shop. From discovery to delivery, Nordstrom is committed to staying close to customers and delivering the most convenient and connected shopping experiences.

Digital Convenience

From building a Wish List of your favorite brands, to tracking your orders in real-time, to browsing shoppable content that inspires you, to personalized recommendations—we are here to make shopping the Sale easier than ever.

The Nordstrom App is here to help you discover all the fresh Anniversary Sale finds and make shopping on your terms convenient.

is here to help you discover all the fresh Anniversary Sale finds and make shopping on your terms convenient. Order Pick Up: Can't wait to get your order? Choose in-store online order pickup or next day online order pickup at checkout to pick up at your closest Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom Local.

Can't wait to get your order? Choose in-store online order pickup or next day online order pickup at checkout to pick up at your closest Nordstrom, or Nordstrom Local. Free Style Help : During the sale (and year-round), customers can visit our stores to chat with a stylist or request a personalized look online for outfitting curations sent straight to your phone. Our expert stylists are here to help you feel good and look your best at no charge.

During the sale (and year-round), customers can visit our stores to chat with a stylist or request a personalized look online for outfitting curations sent straight to your phone. Our expert stylists are here to help you feel good and look your best at no charge. Alterations: Onsite alterations experts who will make sure you get the perfect fit or help customize your look. Just stop into your nearest store or book an appointment online.

ANNIVERSARY SALE – SUPER FRESH EVENTS

Join Nordstrom in-store and online for fun experiences, shopping, surprises and more. Highlights below; see our full calendar and RSVP at nordstrom.com/anniversaryevents.

Wish List Building Livestream: July 8 Discover what's new this year with Editorial Director, Kate Bellman , and learn how to build your Wish List – making it easier to check out when it's your time to shop!

Discover what's new this year with Editorial Director, , and learn how to build your Wish List – making it easier to check out when it's your time to shop! Scratch & Win Promotion: July 9-14 Be one of our first 200 customers per day at any of our stores during Early Access to receive a scratch and win card with a chance to redeem prizes during Public Sale.

Be one of our first 200 customers per day at any of our stores during Early Access to receive a scratch and win card with a chance to redeem prizes during Public Sale. Jewelry Trunk Shows: July 9-August 3 Join us for trunk shows featuring Bony Levy, David Yurman , John Hardy , and Monica Vinader at select Nordstrom stores. Dates and times vary by brand.

Join us for trunk shows featuring Bony Levy, , , and Monica Vinader at select Nordstrom stores. Dates and times vary by brand. Glam Up Days: July 15-August 4 Shop our Glam Up Days in-store to participate in activations, receive customized samples, special deals and gifts with purchase.

Shop our Glam Up Days in-store to participate in activations, receive customized samples, special deals and gifts with purchase. Beauty Bash: July 20 Celebrate Anniversary Sale at all Nordstrom stores with deals and offers in all stores with beauty masterclasses, brand events, gifts with purchase and more.

Celebrate Anniversary Sale at all Nordstrom stores with deals and offers in all stores with beauty masterclasses, brand events, gifts with purchase and more. Virtual Beauty Events: July 24-July 27 Join us for Beauty NLives throughout Public Sale with Bobbi Brown , Charlotte Tilbury , GHD, OSEA, and The Outset. Learn the latest tips and tricks as well as shop products on sale during Anniversary Sale.

