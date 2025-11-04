Nordstrom Rack to Open New Store at Lake Nona West in Orlando, FL

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Orlando, FL in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Orlando community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Orlando market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 26,000-square-foot store will be located in Lake Nona West, a new open-air retail destination currently under development in Orlando's Lake Nona community. Lake Nona West will feature a curated mix of national retailers, including Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Barnes & Noble, Total Wine & More, and HomeSense. The retail center is managed by Tavistock Development Company and is situated on Lake Nona Boulevard, approximately a quarter mile east of Boggy Creek Road.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Florida. It currently operates six Nordstrom stores and 19 Nordstrom Rack stores in Florida, generating more than 2,800 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $3 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

