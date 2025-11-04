Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Murphy, TX

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Murphy, TX in spring 2027.

"We look forward to being a part of the Murphy community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Dallas market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 25,000 square-foot store will be located in Murphy Marketplace, a popular shopping center that includes a Sprouts, Michaels, CAVA, and Chick-fil A. Murphy Marketplace is owned and managed by Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and is on FM 544 and N Murphy Road.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Murphy Marketplace, said Ashley Selers, Senior Leasing Professional at Phillips Edison & Company. "This marks a significant step in our continuous effort to provide the community with exciting retail experiences. Renowned for their quality and style, Nordstrom Rack is an ideal match for our center, and we are proud to welcome them into the Murphy Marketplace development."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Texas. It currently operates eight Nordstrom stores and 24 Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas, generating more than 3,800 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $3 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ("PECO") is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2025, PECO managed 328 shopping centers, including 303 wholly-owned centers comprising 34.0 million square feet across 31 states and 25 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time. For additional information, please visit https://www.phillipsedison.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Manuela Uscher

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.