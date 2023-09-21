Nordstrom Appoints Guy B. Persaud to Board of Directors

News provided by

Nordstrom, Inc.

21 Sep, 2023, 16:05 ET

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Guy B. Persaud to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With Persaud's appointment, the Nordstrom Board has been expanded to 12 directors.

Persaud has nearly three decades of experience across four continents leading multi-billion-dollar businesses and global organizations across a wide range of cultural contexts. In his current role as president of the new business unit at Procter & Gamble, Persaud is responsible for identifying and operating high-growth and value-creation businesses outside the company's traditional business units. Previous roles at the company include: senior vice president, fabric and home care and head of brand, Latin America; senior vice president, fabric and home care, greater China; global franchise leader; and other roles in the U.S. and Europe. A native of Canada, Guy joined Procter & Gamble after completing his Master of Business Administration at McGill University.

"We're thrilled to welcome Guy to our Board of Directors," said Brad Tilden, chairman of the Nordstrom Board. "Guy has a long track record of identifying strategic growth opportunities for businesses, uncovering unmet customer needs and creating long-term shareholder value at P&G. His experience leading global organizations and tackling complex business scenarios will complement the existing strengths of our Board to help drive our business forward as we continue to execute on our strategy." 

About Nordstrom
At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

INVESTOR CONTACT: 

Sara Penner 


Nordstrom, Inc. 


[email protected] 



MEDIA CONTACT: 

Stephanie Corzett 


Nordstrom, Inc. 


[email protected] 

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

Also from this source

Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Mason, OH

NORDSTROM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.