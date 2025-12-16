Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Marlton, NJ

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Marlton, NJ in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Marlton community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Philadelphia market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 30,000 square-foot store will be located at Willow Ridge Plaza, a premium shopping center in Marlton, New Jersey that features Rastelli's Market Fresh, Ulta, Marshalls, Old Navy, Skechers, Rally House, Five Below, Visionworks, OshKosh and Carters. Willow Ridge Plaza is owned and managed by Penn Group of Companies and is located off Route 73 S and Ardsley Drive.

"The Penn Group of Companies is excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Willow Ridge Plaza," said Sean McCloskey, CEO of Penn Group of Companies. "Nordstrom Rack will be a great addition to the established tenant line up at this premier shopping center in Marlton. Willow Ridge Plaza has been one of the top shopping centers in southern New Jersey for the past three decades with premier retailers and Nordstrom Rack will fit right in."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in New Jersey. It currently operates four Nordstrom stores and nine Nordstrom Rack stores in New Jersey, generating more than 1,700 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Penn Group

Since 1985, Penn Group has been building excellence across the country. Penn Group performs all aspects of project development: site selection, engineering, interconnection, contract negotiations, design, procurement, approvals, equity investment, financing, project management and on-going operational and financial management. The Penn Group is passionate about both real estate and renewable energy and take great pride in our work with over 1 million square feet real estate developed, owned and operated as well as eight (8) utility-scale solar farms in the United States and Canada. Penn Group employs an intense, hands-on approach to development which results in projects that outperform the competition.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Manuela Uscher

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.