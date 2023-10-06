Nordstrom Appoints Lisa Price as Chief Human Resources Officer

Price brings nearly 30 years of retail and hospitality industry experience supporting all aspects of human resources

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Lisa Price as chief human resources officer, effective November 6.

Lisa joins Nordstrom from Domino's Pizza, where she served as executive vice president and chief human resources officer since August 2019. In her new role, Price will support all aspects of human resources, including: recruitment and succession planning; learning and development; recognition and retention; diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging; and total rewards.

Prior to joining Domino's, Price served as a member of the human resources team at Nordstrom from 2015 to 2019, most recently as senior vice president of human resources. During her tenure with Nordstrom, Price supported human resources teams for key corporate functions including technology, finance, credit, strategy, legal, supply chain and store operations.

"With nearly three decades of experience driving and creating culture for large global organizations and previous experience working at Nordstrom, Lisa understands that the success of our business starts with our people," said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer, Nordstrom, Inc. "Great customer service begins with a great employee experience, and I'm confident that Lisa's expertise will be an asset to our team. We look forward to welcoming her back to Nordstrom."

"I am thrilled to be rejoining the talented team at Nordstrom," said Price. "Nordstrom has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating an innovative and inclusive workforce and culture, and I look forward to building on that critical work."

Previously, Price spent more than 20 years at Starbucks supporting the company's rapid growth and global expansion in a variety of human resources roles, last serving there as vice president of partner resources.

Price holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and minor in mathematics from Occidental College, and a Master of Science in organization development from American University.

About Nordstrom
At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

