Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Bloomingdale, Ill.

SEATTLE, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Bloomingdale, Ill., in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Bloomingdale community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Chicago market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 26,000-square-foot store will be located at Bloomingdale Court, a popular shopping center that includes Dick's Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Walmart, Ulta and Daiso. Bloomingdale Court is located off of W. Army Trail Road and Schmale Road and is owned and managed by an affiliate of Hutensky Capital Partners.

"Our ownership is thrilled to add Nordstrom Rack to the tenant line-up at Bloomingdale Court," said Brad Hutensky, managing member. "In a market without an enclosed mall, Nordstrom Rack clearly solidifies our center as the dominant retail location with highest quality tenant mix in the fashion, value and service categories."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Illinois. It currently operates four Nordstrom stores and 18 Nordstrom Rack stores in this state, generating more than 2,600 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving it better than we found it.

About Hutensky Capital Partners

Hutensky Capital Partners is a Connecticut-based retail owner that has operated, leased and invested in over 200 retail properties in 29 states totaling 29 million square feet since 1979. The center was purchased in 2024 in partnership with PCCP.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gianna Giacomino

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.