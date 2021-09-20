Nordstrom By Cristina Martinez Collection Launches, Celebrates The Convergence Of Art + Style

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom announced today an ongoing partnership with Cristina Martinez, a contemporary artist whose work is rooted in telling the stories of Black and Brown people. The first release of the Nordstrom by Cristina Martinez collection will launch on September 27, in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month. The initial collection is designed around three original pieces of artwork created by Cristina; each piece encourages the viewer to stay rooted and keep blooming.

"Nordstrom has a role and responsibility to amplify the voices and works of artists like Cristina Martinez, and we are excited to collaborate with her to introduce the Nordstrom by Cristina Martinez collection," said Jen Jackson Brown, EVP and President of Nordstrom Product Group, Young Adult and Kids, Nordstrom, Inc. "The assortment features unique pieces that celebrate Cristina's heritage and bring to life the incredible art she has created."

Cristina worked alongside the Nordstrom Made design team to imagine elements of her original artwork on a selection of limited-edition product across women's, men's, gender-inclusive, kids, baby and home. The collection represents the importance of capturing people's beauty and paying attention to the everyday stories and resiliency within oneself. The collection embodies Cristina's background through color, texture, shape and design, and is available from $19-$129 in the U.S. and $20-$149 in Canada. The partnership will continue with additional releases through 2022.

"This partnership has been over a year in the making," says Cristina Martinez. "It was an opportunity to create artwork that not only hangs on walls, but on our bodies. It was a chance for me to revisit fashion – the thing that first got me into this industry. Every purchase you make from this collection will directly support my mission in continuing to create art that represents my culture and encourages all people to water themselves and continuing blooming."

The original artwork created includes:

No Rain, No Flowers , which tells the cyclical story of life -- You must go through things in life and experience the rain to recognize when you have flowers. You wouldn't know how good you have it if you didn't experience the inevitable hardships of life.

, which tells the cyclical story of life -- You must go through things in life and experience the rain to recognize when you have flowers. You wouldn't know how good you have it if you didn't experience the inevitable hardships of life. A Planted Seed, Grows , which reminds us of the importance of watering and pouring back into yourself. You must be solid, unwavering, and rooted to grow in life.

, which reminds us of the importance of watering and pouring back into yourself. You must be solid, unwavering, and rooted to grow in life. Live To Blossom is about the process. Like this art technique which entails painting a series of flowers and deliberately smashing them together to create a new piece of art, life is about going through things. You can experience something – good or bad – and come out on the other side not necessarily better or worse but different. Allowing yourself to go through the process is a part of your bloom cycle.

In addition to the launch of Nordstrom by Cristina Martinez collection, Nordstrom will honor Latinx Heritage Month by celebrating Latinx-owned, operated and designed brands including Viva La Bonita, Camila Mesar, Squeeze de Citron, Costa Brazil, Kids of Immigrants, Kid Dangerous, Holo, Alix NYC, Tata Harper, The Honest Company, Clare V. and more. Additional details on the Nordstrom by Cristina Martinez collection, Latinx Brands and founders, and Nordstrom's commitment to community through diversity, inclusion and belonging can be found on the Nordstrom Press Room.

Nordstrom has long believed in the value diversity brings to the company and its communities, and believe they have a role to play in contributing to the positive change that's needed to address systemic racial inequity. The retailer set goals to address its most pressing opportunities, including delivering $500M in retail sales from brands owned by, operated by or designed by Black and/or Latinx individuals and increasing representation of Black and Latinx populations in people manager roles by at least 50% by 2025.

As part of Nordstrom's 2021 corporate giving efforts the company provided grants and funding to organizations that support the Latinx community including United We Dream, The Posse Foundation, Geeking Out Kids of Color and The Latino Student Fund.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

ABOUT CRISTINA MARTINEZ

Cristina Martinez is a contemporary artist from Tacoma, Washington, now based in Seattle, Washington. Cristina's formal foray into the art world was through fashion school. While in fashion school, she was inexplicably drawn to sketching and painting the subjects' bodies; she would imagine each figure's individual stories and struggles as they navigated their day-dreamed lives. It was this love of drawing and creating that outweighed the sewing and creation of the clothing. From there, Cristina began to explore alternate forms of self-expression, self-exploration and articulations of self-love through painting. She now creates thought-provoking works of art, most notably her self-portraits, "flower faces" and abstract pieces.

