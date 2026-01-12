Nordstrom Rack to Open Two New Pennsylvania Stores in Exton and Media

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . announced plans to open two new Nordstrom Rack stores in Pennsylvania. The new stores will be located in Exton and Media, which will open in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Exton and Media communities and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in these regions and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that at these locations "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

Exton, Pennsylvania

The 30,000 square-foot store will be located at Main Street at Exton, a popular shopping center that includes Walmart, Lidl, Barnes & Noble, Michaels, Sephora, Athleta, Old Navy, and Banana Republic. Main Street at Exton is owned and managed by Wolfson Group, Inc. and is located off Route 100.

"We're excited to bring Nordstrom Rack to Main Street at Exton," said David Wolfson, Director of Operations for Wolfson Group. "The addition of Nordstrom Rack reflects our ongoing commitment to offering the community dynamic and elevated retail options. Known for exceptional value and on-trend style, Nordstrom Rack is a fantastic addition to our tenant mix, development, and the community."

Media, Pennsylvania

The 30,000 square-foot store will be located at Promenade at Granite Run, a popular shopping center that includes TJ Maxx, Michaels, Kohls, Ikea and Boscov's. Promenade at Granite Run is owned and managed by BET Investments and is located off of Baltimore Pike (Route 1) and Middletown Road.

"BET Investments is excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to the Promenade at Granite Run," said Michael Markman, President of BET Investments. "Nordstrom Rack is a best-in-class tenant that will help round out the exciting tenant mix at the Promenade at Granite Run further enhancing this regional shopping center and its offerings."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

These new locations expand the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Pennsylvania. It currently operates two Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores in Pennsylvania, generating more than 1,000 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Wolfson Group

Wolfson Group, Inc. ("Wolfson Group") is a premier commercial real estate development and management firm based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. Wolfson Group specializes in first class, high quality, community, neighborhood and regional retail, multifamily, and industrial/warehouse projects throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. To date, Wolfson Group has developed more than fourteen (14) shopping centers and 400 multifamily units, currently managing an operating portfolio of approximately 4.5 million square feet. Wolfson Group's top anchors include Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Shoprite, and Acme.

About BET Investments

BET Investments owns, manages, develops, and leases mixed use properties, shopping centers and apartment buildings throughout the United States. The company's portfolio consists of more than 6 million square feet of commercial space and 4,000 apartments.

