Nordstrom Celebrates 125 Years of Style and Service

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, Nordstrom proudly celebrates its 125th anniversary — an extraordinary milestone that honors a rich heritage while setting the stage for an exciting new chapter. For more than a century, Nordstrom has helped customers feel good and look their best through fashion they love and service they trust. The company has built a lasting legacy of style, a culture of service, strong brand partnerships, and a commitment to innovation and evolving with its customers.

Celebrating Brand Partners with Exclusive Products and Events

Nordstrom is proud to partner with many of the world's most influential and inspiring brands, and this year, those partners will help bring the celebration to life. To mark Nordstrom's 125th anniversary, the company will launch a yearlong series of standout brand activations designed to surprise, delight, and engage customers.

Nordstrom will have something new to discover and celebrate every month. Customers can look forward to exclusive product launches, engaging events with notable brand founders, and unique experiences from iconic partners such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Brunello Cucinelli, Manolo Blahnik, and Tory Burch. The excitement continues all year with collaborations from leading brands including Ugg, Birkenstock, Nike, Adidas, On, and many more.

Later in the year, Nordstrom will debut a limited-edition brand capsule featuring memorabilia inspired by designs and logos from Nordstrom's past. The collection will include tote bags, charms, sweatshirts, and more — bringing a mix of nostalgia and modern appeal to customers. Limited edition items featuring archival designs by artist and longtime Nordstrom collaborator, Ruben Toledo will also be unveiled as part of the collection.

Thanking Loyal Customers

Nordstrom customers have always been at the heart of the business, making this 125th anniversary a meaningful opportunity to say thank you. From cardmembers who have been with Nordstrom since the 1950's to customers joining the Nordy Club for the first time, the company remains committed to celebrating every shopper, at every stage of their journey.

Loyal customers can expect even more perks this year, including exclusive giveaways, limited-edition items, invitations to curated experiences, and personalized surprises to make the milestone truly memorable. Nordstrom's iconic Anniversary Sale will deliver even more excitement to customers this year, with new brands joining the sale for the first time, early shopping for cardmembers, and the biggest Anniversary catalog yet — 125 pages of new fall fashion at exceptional value. Customers can also look forward to sweepstakes, wish list giveaways, and additional surprises and treats, including $1.25 coffee at all Nordstrom restaurants and cafés throughout the Anniversary Sale event.

Nordstrom Rack will also join in on the celebration with special loyalty offers and a curated list of 125 standout deals in September, giving customers even more ways to score great brands at great prices.

Spotlighting the People Who Make Nordstrom, Nordstrom

Throughout its anniversary year, Nordstrom will shine a spotlight on the people who bring its service driven ethos to life every day. Team members will be celebrated through meaningful recognition moments, and storytelling that honors the impact they make for their customers and communities.

Grounded in its longstanding commitment to community, Nordstrom will introduce new social impact initiatives that empower employees to give back to the causes they care about most. Employees will be encouraged to contribute at least 12.5 hours of volunteer time, with Nordstrom providing matching donations to amplify their efforts.

Nordstrom will highlight inspiring stories from its archives alongside new narratives that showcase the passion, creativity, and dedication of its teams — and how they strive to elevate the customer experience, 125 years and counting.

125 Years – A Big Moment and a Big Celebration

The 125th anniversary celebration officially kicks off during fashion week, with special events in New York City and Paris to toast the milestone and thank Nordstrom's valued industry and brand partners.

Later in the year, the company will launch a marketing campaign highlighting customer stories across TV and social channels, and in the company's hometown of Seattle, Nordstrom will partner with local institution MOHAI (Museum of History & Industry) to open a retrospective this summer.

This milestone is about more than reflecting on the past—it's about celebrating what comes next. Nordstrom is proud to honor the customers, brand partners, and employees, who make everything possible. After 125 years, the best is still ahead.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

