Nordstrom Expands Presence in California with Two Nordstrom Local Service Hubs

SEATTLE, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom is expanding its footprint in California with the opening of two additional Nordstrom Local service hubs in San Diego and Danville. The 1,190-square-foot Nordstrom Local One Paseo (3725 Paseo Pl #1040) will open June 4 and 1,214-square-foot Nordstrom Local Danville (600 Sycamore Valley Rd) will open on June 18.

"We're excited to bring these new Nordstrom Local service hubs to San Diego and Danville, expanding our commitment to serving customers across California," said Fanya Chandler, president of Nordstrom stores. "Northern and Southern California represent two of our most significant markets, and these new locations reflect our continued focus on evolving alongside our customers. By extending our presence closer to where our customers live and work, we believe Nordstrom Locals will offer greater convenience, broader access to what they need, and a more personalized experience."

At Nordstrom Local One Paseo and Danville, customers will have access to the following services:

Online Order Pick Up: Conveniently pick up your Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com online orders.

and online orders. Fast and Easy Returns: Effortlessly process returns from Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack in one location.

Alterations: Get alteration services on purchases from Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and other retailers.

Gift Boxes: Make your gifts even more special with complimentary Nordstrom gift boxes for all Nordstrom purchases.

Clothing Donation Drop-Off: Give your gently used clothing and shoes a second life. All donations will be directed to local nonprofit partners where they'll support local programs that make a meaningful impact on the community.

Nordstrom Local One Paseo and Nordstrom Local Danville will be the fifth and sixth Nordstrom Local in the state of California, joining Nordstrom Local Brentwood, Newport Beach, Manhattan Beach and Fillmore.

Press Contact:

Sepeedeh Hashemian

[email protected]

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving it better than we found it.

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.