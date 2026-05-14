Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Toledo, Ohio

SEATTLE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Toledo, Ohio, in summer 2027.

"We look forward to being a part of the Toledo community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Toledo market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pickup from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 21,000-square-foot store will be located at Westgate Village North, a new shopping center being developed north of Westgate Village Shopping Center, which includes Costco, Fresh Market and Boot Barn. Westgate Village North is owned and managed by Abbell Associates and is ideally located at the corner of Central Avenue and Secor Road.

"As the original developer of Westgate Village in 1956, we have been working to improve the retail selection for the past 70 years," said Liz Holland, CEO of Westgate Village Shopping Center. "We are thrilled to be able to take that selection to the next level by bringing the first Nordstrom Rack to the Toledo market. Nordstrom is a best-in-class retailer that will bring a first-rate selection of clothing, shoes and accessories to our community."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Ohio. It currently operates three Nordstrom stores and eight Nordstrom Rack stores in the state, generating more than 800 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving it better than we found it.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gianna Giacomino

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.