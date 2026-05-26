Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Huntsville, Ala.

SEATTLE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Huntsville, Alabama, in spring 2027.

"We look forward to being a part of the Huntsville community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Huntsville market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pickup from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 24,000-square-foot store will be located in University Plaza, a popular shopping center anchored by Best Buy. University Plaza is owned by Montana Property Group and leased and managed by Colliers International. University Plaza is ideally located off University Drive and Enterprise Way.

"Nordstrom Rack is a marquee addition to University Plaza and a strong signal of where Huntsville is headed," said Miro Sutton, managing partner of Montana Property Group. "Bringing a brand of this caliber to North Alabama has been a long time coming, and we're proud University Plaza is the home they chose."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Alabama. It currently operates one Nordstrom Rack store in the state, generating over 35 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving it better than we found it.

About Montana Property Group

Montana Property Group is a privately held real estate investment firm headquartered in New York City, with a diversified portfolio of assets across North America. The firm invests across retail, multifamily, industrial, and land, with a focus on well-located properties in high-growth markets. Montana takes a disciplined, long-term approach to acquisitions and asset management, partnering with best-in-class tenants to create durable, risk-adjusted returns.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gianna Giacomino

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.