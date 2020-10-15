Nordstrom Introduces Nordstrom Rack Fulfillment Options and Expanded Services

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue to provide customers with more convenient services and access to more inventory, Nordstrom is introducing order pickup at U.S. Nordstrom Rack stores for Nordstrom.com, NordstromRack.com and HauteLook.com orders. The fashion retailer is also enabling all Nordstrom Rack stores to fulfill online orders for customers. Later this year, customers will be able to pick up their U.S. NordstromRack.com and HauteLook.com orders at their nearest Nordstrom and Nordstrom Local. Offering these types of services and fulfillment solutions allows Nordstrom to better serve customers and is a unique point of differentiation.

"Our market strategy is how we provide customers with greater merchandise selection and faster delivery while increasing convenience through our services. Our Nordstrom Rack business plays a critical role within how we stay closer to our customers," said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom. "The addition of these services and fulfillment options within our Nordstrom Rack stores enables us to further engage and serve customers on their terms."

Starting this month, customers will have the option to select U.S. Nordstrom Rack stores as an order pickup location for their Nordstrom.com, NordstromRack.com and HauteLook.com orders, providing them a convenient and secure location to pick up their purchases. Nordstrom Rack store locations will also fulfill online customer orders from NordstromRack.com which will give customers shopping online access to thousands of additional choices and faster delivery in markets with stores.

"We are excited to expand these services and fulfillment options to our Nordstrom Rack stores," said Geevy Thomas president of Nordstrom Rack. "Our hope is that through the addition of these offerings we will provide customers even greater access to our breadth of inventory and a more convenient and seamless shopping experience however they choose to shop with us."

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 355 stores in 40 states, including 100 full-line stores in the United States and Canada; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and five Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com.

