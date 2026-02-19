Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Atlanta, Ga

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailerNordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rackin Atlanta in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Atlanta community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Atlanta market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 28,000-square-foot store will be located at Atlantic Station, a popular lifestyle center that includes IKEA, H&M, Regal and Sephora. Atlantic Station is managed and leased by Hines and is located in Midtown Atlanta, featuring over 500,000 square feet of best-in-class retail, entertainment and dining options.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Atlantic Station. The brand is a natural fit for our retail mix, offering the value‑driven fashion and home selections our shoppers want," said Vikram Mehra, senior managing director at Hines. "This addition further underscores the strong leasing momentum and the continued evolution of Atlantic Station's retail experience."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off ontrend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Georgia. It currently operates two Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores in the state, generating more than 700 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Atlantic Station

Opened in 2005, Atlantic Station is a 138-acre neighborhood located in Midtown, Atlanta. Known for having its own zip code, 30363, and being the Heart of ATL, this artery not only connects the Westside and Buckhead, but is also home to nearly 8 million square feet of mixed-use development featuring 523,511 square feet of best-in-class retail, entertainment and restaurants, 2 million square feet of ClassA office space, two full-service hotels, multiple apartments, lofts and luxury condo residences, as well as freestanding IKEA, Target and Dillard's. Global industry leaders in finance, technology, health and wellness and consumer brands bring thousands of employees to the area daily. Atlantic Station is rich with amenities and features its own dog park, children's playground, historical walking tour, free neighborhood shuttle and full-service concierge program. Atlantic Station hosts more than 300 events and cultural activations annually throughout the neighborhood. For more information on this awardwinning community, visit atlanticstation.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram and X.

