Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in East Brunswick, N.J.

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in East Brunswick, N.J., in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the East Brunswick community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the greater New York market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 27,000-square-foot store will be located at Brunswick Square, a popular shopping center that will also include PGA Tour Superstore, Barnes & Noble, J. Crew, AMC Theatres and many others. Brunswick Square is owned and managed by Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties and is ideally located on the corner of Route 18 and Rues Lane.

"We are very excited to welcome a nationally respected retailer like Nordstrom Rack to our revitalized Brunswick Square," said Maurice Zekaria, CEO and president of Paramount Realty. "Their reputation for delivering great brands and outstanding value makes them a terrific addition to the merchandising mix we're building, and we think the local community is going to love having them here. Their commitment to quality aligns perfectly with the new energy and direction of Brunswick Square."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off ontrend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in New Jersey. It currently operates four Nordstrom stores and nine Nordstrom Rack stores in the state, generating more than 1,500 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gianna Giacomino

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.