Nordstrom Introduces See You Tomorrow: A Resale Shop Curated By Olivia Kim

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fashion retailer Nordstrom is proud to announce its latest creative projects initiative, See You Tomorrow, a new recommerce experience launching on January 31, 2020. Powered by Yerdle, See You Tomorrow offers customers both an online resale site and an in-store shopping experience in the NYC Flagship store.

Curated by Olivia Kim, vice president of creative projects at Nordstrom, the resale shop will feature a thoughtfully edited, authenticated assortment of pre-loved apparel and accessories from highly coveted brands. The shop is another avenue for the retailer to encourage discovery and engagement with customers.

"We want to provide a unique and elevated resale shopping experience that encourages a sense of discovery and provides access to the brands our customers know and love, while giving them a convenient opportunity to participate in the circular fashion economy," said Olivia Kim, "We want our customers to feel good not only about what they're buying, but how they're buying it."

At launch, the shop will be stocked with merchandise sourced from the Nordstrom Quality Center (NQC), the facility that receives and processes returned and damaged merchandise from Nordstrom's full-price channels. All merchandise will be expertly cleaned, repaired and refurbished before it becomes available for sale at See You Tomorrow.

Customers can also participate by contributing their pre-loved items through a customer intake program in the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store in exchange for Nordstrom gift cards that can be spent at Nordstrom, Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom Rack, NordstromRack.com, HauteLook and Trunk Club. Coming soon, Nordstrom will also launch an online intake program where customers will have the ability to mail in merchandise.

"In addition to providing customers more ways to engage with us, See You Tomorrow is another step we're taking to actively support our commitment to sustainability," said Pete Nordstrom, co-president at Nordstrom. "We're excited to show our customers another way Nordstrom is striving to leave the world better than we found it and circular fashion is another piece to this puzzle."

Nordstrom has partnered with Yerdle, a technology and logistics startup company, to power the backend operations of the resale platform including cleaning and repairing of product, inventory processing and fulfillment, pricing and authentication of certain luxury designer items in partnership with Entrupy.

The merchandise assortment will include women's apparel, women's shoes, handbags, men's apparel, accessories and shoes, children's wear and a limited selection of jewelry and watches. Throughout the duration of the shop, See You Tomorrow will highlight special brand partnerships, starting with Ganni, a Coppenhagen-based contemporary fashion brand.

About the NYC Flagship In-Store Experience

The See You Tomorrow shop was designed and built in collaboration with artist and furniture designer Marc Hundley, who has previously collaborated with Kim on projects at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store.

The shop will also feature a café space with food and beverage through an outpost of Bonberi Bodega. The offering will include sustainable market finds including fresh juices, salads, grain bowls, noodles and more.

Nordstrom NYC is located at 235 West 57th Street and open during store hours on Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

See You Tomorrow will be available to shop online starting Jan. 31 at Nordstrom.com/seeyoutomorrow .

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 381 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and five Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

ABOUT YERDLE

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Yerdle is the leader in branded resale. The company manages resale programs for innovative brands including Arc'teryx, Eileen Fisher, Patagonia, REI and Taylor Stitch. Yerdle was born from the belief that smarter ownership models with deeper customer relationships is the only way forward for retail. With an end-to-end technology and logistics platform, Yerdle works with brands to develop white-label channels that take control of the resale marketplace, which deepens customer engagement, increases profit and helps the planet by advancing the circular economy.

