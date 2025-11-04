Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Spokane, WA

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Spokane, WA in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Spokane community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Spokane market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 31,000-square-foot store will be located at Northpointe Plaza, a popular shopping center that includes Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, TJ Maxx, Safeway, and Total Wine & More. Northpointe Plaza is owned and managed by Kite Realty Group (NYSE:KRG) and is ideally located off N Newport Highway and E Hawthorne Road.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Northpointe Plaza," said Karly Kilroy, Vice President and Senior Leasing Director at Kite Realty Group. "As one of the most recognizable and trusted names in retail, Nordstrom Rack will enhance the visitor experience and strengthen Northpointe Plaza's position as a go-to shopping center destination."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Washington. It currently operates six Nordstrom stores and 12 Nordstrom Rack stores in Washington, generating more than 3,100 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $3 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has over 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of June 30, 2025, the Company owned interests in 181 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 29.8 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

