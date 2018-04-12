Nordstrom Men's Store NYC Opens

EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE CONCEPTS

Olivia Kim, Nordstrom vice president of creative projects has curated a special Comme des Garçons (CDG) shop that will feature one of the largest local selections of the fashion house's coveted brands. Olivia commissioned artist Marc Hundley to design a space that invokes both the ethos of CDG and the streets of New York City. In a first for Nordstrom, the men's flagship will also feature designer shops by Calvin Klein, Balenciaga, Valentino, and Dior. Each space is united by a chainmail motif, but are distinguished by personalized fixtures adhering to each brand. The shoe department houses a Christian Louboutin shop displaying a wide range of the shoemaker's sporty and formal offerings. The Nike Men's Project, a sportswear and shoe destination for style and fitness-obsessed customers, will offer the brand's latest sneakers and apparel collections.

The store also features an array of customization and personalization experiences, including the Levi's Tailor Shop, where customers can shop Levi's Authorized Vintage, one of the largest vintage denim collections in existence, and also design custom embroidery on any item, heat press a shirt or get an express hem while they wait; Shinola will offer watch customization in addition to a selection of tech products; exclusive to the flagship, Samuelson Custom Suit Visualizer is an interactive digital made-to-measure suiting experience at an accessible price point; Eton Endless Aisle is a digital touchscreen offering an expanded assortment of dress shirts and ties; and cult-favorite Le Labo will create personalized fragrance labels in the grooming department.

To celebrate the Nordstrom opening, brands have created limited-time exclusives, such as Cole Haan NYCH, a curated quarterly collection only available for 30 days, exclusive denim fit and wash options from Rag & Bone, Paige, AG Jeans, Citizens of Humanity, an exclusive camo jacket by Canada Goose and footwear from Timberland and Magnanni.

BRAND ASSORTMENT

Customers can shop a comprehensive selection of apparel brands across a broad range of price points, including Adidas, Carhartt WIP, Rodd & Gunn, Stone Island, Death to Tennis, Norse Projects, Lemaire, Moncler, Canali, Topman, Ted Baker London, Hugo Boss, Giorgio Armani, Tiger of Sweden and Givenchy. The accessories department houses brands like Foundwell, Ray Ban, Moscot, Mykita, Prada and Loewe. The vast shoe department will include Reebok, Common Projects, Vans, Alden, Church's, Salvatore Ferragamo, Balenciaga, Gucci and exclusives from Greats and Jack Erwin.

The grooming department will introduce to the U.S., barber-created Murdock London, who will be sending barbers to New York for special appearances. Saturdays NYC will launch product alongside brands like Proraso, Kiehl's, Tom Ford Grooming and exclusive Ted's Grooming Room by Ted Baker London. An extensive fragrance selection will include options from Parfums de Marly, By Killian, Chanel, Valentino, Prada, Armanicorpor, Dior and many others.

SERVICE AND EXPERIENCE

Nordstrom is committed to serving customers on their terms and the Men's Store will offer a number of shopping services that provide convenience, speed and ease. At each store entrance shoppers will find Express Returns kiosks, plus Style Boards, 24/7 Buy Online & Pick-Up in Store, Reserve Online & Try in Store and Three-Hour Same Day Delivery anywhere in Manhattan, all which seek to bridge the convenience of online shopping with the personal experience of the store. Shoppers will have access to 24/7 Express Services during all hours for fashion emergencies like lost luggage or items that went unpacked, in addition a cell phone charging station, expert Shoeshine, an onsite Alternations & Tailoring department, and Complimentary Personal Stylists.

In the Clubhouse Bar customers can treat themselves to a drink or meal, while taking in intimate views of Central Park and Columbus circle. Hand-crafted cocktails, a selection of fine wines, as well as carefully selected snacks with seasonality in mind, including warm toasts, indulgent melts and a signature lobster roll developed by Nordstrom Chefs will be available. The Coffee Shop will feature Toby's Estate Coffee, a small batch roaster based in Brooklyn, serving unique handcrafted drinks by skilled baristas. As an added twist, the coffee bar will also offer draft beer on tap in addition to a section of local pastries.

The Nordstrom Men's Store NYC features the company's newest store design concepts, including an all-glass façade to bring in more natural light, unboxing the display windows, and connecting the shopping experience to the city. An open, flexible floor plan allows for an evolving curation of how products are displayed over time, depending on what New York customers respond to. The store environment will create a sense of discovery, allowing customers to navigate easily and find new brands they haven't experienced before.

Nordstrom has been a longtime believer of investing in artwork for its stores. New Yorkers will experience an extensive collection, featuring 39 works by both international and American artists, with a quarter being local. Suspended in the center of a three-story staircase, a floating, diaphanous tree sculpture entitled "Arctic Tree" by the Seattle-based artist John Grade is a nod to the retailer's Seattle roots.

COMMUNITY

Nordstrom believes we have a responsibility to give back to the communities we serve, so each year we donate 1% of our gift card sales to worthy nonprofits in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Our contributions most often take the form of a cash grant, but we are also proud to partner with local and national organizations through specific giving programs and by volunteering our time and resources.

As part of our Men's Store opening and as we continue to expand our presence in the New York metro area we have committed $5million dollars to NYC over the next three years. To stay true to our Nordstrom Cares mission we plan to support a number of programs and organizations that care for kids and empower youth, as well as those that have a significant impact on the community. In the coming months, Nordstrom will be forming a NYC Community Advisory Board to attract, vet and award community grants. We are proud to announce our first grant will be to the Hetrick-Martin Institute, the nation's oldest, and largest, organization supporting gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth to reach their full potential.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 370 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 236 Nordstrom Rack stores; two Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; seven Trunk Club clubhouses; and its Nordstrom Local service concept. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

CONTACT: John Bailey

Nordstrom, Inc.

john.bailey@nordstrom.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordstrom-mens-store-nyc-opens-300628505.html

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nordstrom.com

