Nordstrom Names Teri Bariquit As Chief Merchandising Officer

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced Teri Bariquit as Chief Merchandising Officer. In this newly created role, Bariquit will serve as a member of the company's executive team, leading the Full-Price and Off-Price merchandising areas. She will report to Co-President, Pete Nordstrom.

"We believe we have the best merchandising team in retail. Teri has been an integral part of the development of this team and she is well positioned to lead this organization into the future as we evolve our relationships with our brand partners and deliver the best products to our customers," said Nordstrom. "During her 33-year career with Nordstrom, Teri has demonstrated unparalleled understanding of our customer needs and has an excellent grasp on the complexities of our industry. Merchandising is in her DNA and I've consistently been inspired by her ability to reimagine the future."

Bariquit spent a significant part of her career at Nordstrom supporting the evolution and continuous improvement of all aspects of the merchandising organization. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President, Merchandise Planning and Solutions, a position she held since 2012. In this role, she supported merchandise planning, inventory deployment, solutions and strategic capabilities across all channels.

"Relationships are a key part of our strategy and our unique ability to work with both established and emerging brands is what differentiates Nordstrom in a highly competitive space. Over the years, Teri and I have worked closely together to create strategic partnerships with our valued brands and I'm pleased with the continuity she brings to these relationships," added Nordstrom.

"I'm excited to work with the entire merchandising organization as we continue to execute on our customer strategy in this rapidly changing retail landscape," said Bariquit. "We must move with speed and leverage data-driven strategic insights to meet customers' needs, and I'm thrilled to take on this new challenge alongside a world-class team."

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 380 stores in 40 states, including 118 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

