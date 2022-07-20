Nordstrom Names Two New Executive Leaders

In her new role, Anders will lead all marketing efforts on behalf of the company, including brand programs, digital marketing, creative strategy and corporate affairs. Anders has been with the company for 22 years, most recently serving as vice president of marketing.

"Deniz is a proven leader with the ability to drive integrated marketing strategies and plans to grow the business and connect with customers in meaningful ways across all channels and touchpoints" said Ken Worzel, chief customer officer. "Her deep marketing experience, paired with her understanding of our business, will be of enormous value as we continue to build on our heritage of service to get closer to our customers."

Anders steps into the role previously held by Scott Meden, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Barjesteh joins Nordstrom from DICK's Sporting Goods, where she served as senior vice president of product development and design, leading the strategy, management, and execution of the company's product development organization. Prior to joining DICK'S, she served as chief merchant of Rue 21, and spent 20 years at Target Corporation in various roles including vice president general merchandise manager women's apparel, vice president merchandise manager kids, and vice president apparel and accessories branding.

"Nina's experience leading and transforming private label businesses will position us to take full advantage of this growth opportunity, and to continue building Nordstrom Made products that put our customers first through design, quality, and value," said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer. "We're excited to see how she will build on the 50-year legacy of Nordstrom's private label brands with her own fresh perspective."

