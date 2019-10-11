Nordstrom Opens Its Doors At The SoNo Collection In Norwalk, CT

The company's newest store design concept includes lighter fixtures, more windows and natural light that connect the shopping experience to the outside world. The goal was to create spaces where customers want to spend their leisure time, to encourage a sense of discovery for new brands or styles they haven't tried before.

Women's apparel features fashion in a variety of price points including of-the-moment brands like rag & bone, Veronica Beard, FRAME, and Saloni; designer brands including Missoni, Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta; and exclusive and limited distribution brands like Madewell, Topshop and more than 35 Nordstrom Made labels. In shoes, customers can find everything from Nike to Doc Martens to Christian Louboutin, including several Nordstrom Exclusive styles from Valentino, Prada, Golden Goose and Givenchy. The store also has four specialty handbag boutiques including Chloe, Longchamp, Givenchy and Mansur Gavriel.

Customers will also find the retailer's latest beauty concept Nordstrom Beauty Haven, which highlights wellness, haircare and beauty tools with top trending brands and services to pamper customers from head-to-toe – whether they have 30-minutes or three hours. Services include:

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Suite: A boutique brow experience with experts trained to reshape and sculpt using the Anastasia method.

Base Coat Nail Salon: Featuring manicures and pedicures using plant-based and mostly chemical-free products.

Light Salon: This light bar service brings convenient and effective five to sixty-minute treatments to customers using the latest LED technology. The facial bar offers various treatments ranging from spot treatments to peels.

Additional beauty brands include dedicated boutiques by Chanel, Atelier Cologne, Diptyque, Jo Malone, and Kiehl's, as well as Charlotte Tilbury, Sulwhasoo, Arcona, Herbivore, Kopari and La Mer.

Men's Shoes and clothing include designer brands like Ksubi, Norse Projects, and Christian Louboutin, as well as Madewell Men, Patagonia and Topman, to name a few. The Kid's Wear department features Tucker + Tate, Miles Baby and Mini Boden, and the store also has an At Home department, a full-service bistro-style restaurant Bazille, and Ebar, for artisan coffee and snacks.

"We're eager to welcome customers to showcase our latest store design and some of the company's most exciting new beauty and service concepts, in addition to great fashion at a breadth of price points," said Molly Carmody, Nordstrom the SoNo Collection store manager. "We can't wait for customers to experience the best of what we have to offer and look forward to welcoming them right here in Norwalk."

As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Nordstrom is looking to make shopping in-store and online a seamless experience that's easy, convenient and serves customers on their terms. The answer? A new service concept called Express Services, launching at Nordstrom the SoNo Collection for the first time. This new department features a dedicated 2,700 sq. ft. area where customers can pick-up online orders, try them on, issue express returns and access in-store alterations and tailoring services all in one place. Additional services include Curbside Pickup, complimentary Personal Styling, bra and prosthesis fitters, and more.

Opening Day kicked off at 8 a.m. with Beauty Bash – a high energy beauty party – just outside the store's SoNo Collection mall entrance. Customers enjoyed a preview of the store's exciting cosmetics selection as well as one-on-one time with Nordstrom beauty experts who provided inside scoop on fall beauty trends. More than 320 employees welcomed customers when the doors officially opened at 10 a.m.

The night before opening, Nordstrom hosted Nordstrom Night Out – an opening party that raised more than $80,000 for Fairfield County's Community Foundation and Domestic Violence Crisis Center. More than 1,000 guests were in attendance to experience an exclusive preview of the new store while enjoying cocktails, gourmet delights and desserts; entertainment from artists DJ Alkimist, Boutique Jazz and DJ Ian Wallace; fall fashion presentations and an opportunity to shop the season's best looks.

At the end of the month, Nordstrom the SoNo Collection will be joined by Nordstrom NYC – the company's first flagship store in New York City, opening October 24. The Men's Store NYC opened in April of 2018.

Additional information about Nordstrom the SoNo Collection (including photos, renderings, detailed fact sheets and more,) is available on the Nordstrom Press Room.

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 381 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and five Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

