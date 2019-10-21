Nordstrom Partners With Good+Foundation To Help New York City Families In Need

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom is proud to announce its continued commitment to supporting the local New York City community through its new partnership with Good+Foundation, a leading nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing donations of goods with innovative services to help low-income families.

Last year, Nordstrom announced its commitment to give $5 million dollars to the community of New York City by the end of 2020 through a combination of enterprise investments and grants. Good+Foundation is the newest addition to the portfolio, receiving a community grant of $250,000 to support programmatic work across all five boroughs of New York. This work will include helping deliver essential items like cribs, diapers and strollers as well as providing access to family services like job training, couples counseling and parenting classes with the long term goal of creating a healthier, safer environment for parents and children. Nordstrom will also be supporting the foundation through its 2019 NYC in-store holiday campaign and more.

"We believe one of our most important responsibilities as a company is giving back to the diverse communities where we live and work," said Jamie Nordstrom, president of stores. "As we celebrate the opening of Nordstrom NYC, our Manhattan Flagship store, we are thrilled to be partnering with Good+Foundation to help improve the lives of thousands of local children and families."

Founded in 2001 in New York City, Good+Foundation partners with approximately 75 innovative anti-poverty programs in the country, including 30 partners across all five boroughs. The organization's goal is to incentivize parental enrollment and participation in programs like job training, anger management, healthy relationships and addressing trauma to improve the outcome for families. With an annual donation of over $7 million worth of products, Good+Foundation has earned a 4-star rating on Charity Navigator for the sixth consecutive year as well as accreditation by the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance for transparency, efficiency and operations.

"Good+Foundation is proud to be part of the philanthropic investment Nordstrom is making to New York City," says Jessica Seinfeld, Good+Foundation president and founder. "Nordstrom is committed to improving the lives of children and families, and through this partnership, thousands more fathers and mothers will receive essential goods like strollers, car seats, diapers and clothes when they achieve milestones like getting a GED or completing a parenting class."

Each year, Nordstrom donates millions of dollars to hundreds of nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada, with the majority of giving focused on organizations and programs that empower youth, support children and care for families. In 2018, Nordstrom supported more than 600 organizations and $12M in the communities where the company does business. Additional information on Nordstrom's charitable giving efforts can be found at NordstromCares.com.

